Seven of the Top Ten Automotive Brands Use Onbe's Payments Services

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements fintech, today announced its automotive business is growing as seven of the top 10 automotive brands, plus nationwide dealerships, service providers and banks, trust Onbe with their payout solutions. Onbe provides automotive-focused companies with a range of services, including solutions for service center promotions, auto loans refunds, settlements, test-drive incentives, sales incentives, streamlined payroll, loyalty programs and appeasements. Onbe helps ensure fast and easy disbursements within the automotive industry.

"Automotive-centric brands are embracing digital payments, especially as new, younger customers look to purchase vehicles. These consumers want more end-to-end digital automotive experiences, from selecting to financing to servicing their vehicles," said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. "We've experienced tremendous growth in this sector as Onbe provides a range of critical payments solutions throughout the entire automotive ecosystem."

Onbe's 2021 automotive payments study found that to best reach millennials, businesses in the automotive sector must design a marketing program that meets their preferences for instant gratification and smooth digital experiences. Whether it's offering a loyalty program, encouraging car owners to return to the same service center or providing an immediate auto loan refund, virtual disbursements are key in motivating millennials – and their parents and younger siblings, who also prefer digital experiences – to engage with brands online, via mobile and in person.

To learn more about Onbe's automotive solutions, click here. Onbe will also be attending the Auto Finance Innovation Summit from April 25-26, 2022 in San Diego, which will showcase today's technology and tomorrow's innovation-driven opportunities to position automotive companies for success in this fast-paced digital era. Onbe is sponsoring the mid-morning coffee break on Tuesday, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. local time. Attendees are welcome to stop by and say hi for a chance at a giveaway. For those who have not registered yet, use code ONBE15 to save 15% off tickets.

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

