SCREENVISION MEDIA ANNOUNCES EXPANDED RELATIONSHIPS WITH EXHIBITOR PARTNERS

B&B Theatres and CEC Theatres Extend Partnership with Screenvision's Cinema Network;

Marquee Position Inventory Now Surpasses 6,000 Screens

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues, today announced that it has extended relationships with B&B Theatres and CEC Theatres.

Screenvision's Cinema Network now includes seven of the top ten exhibitors nationwide and three of the top five. The company's highly coveted Marquee Position inventory, which is typically reserved for high-profile advertisers with cinema-quality creative, now spans more than 6,000 screens.

"The in-cinema experience is finally and emphatically back. And with an outstanding 2022 slate and moviegoing enthusiasm higher than ever, we are expecting a big year," said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. "Our extended relationships with B&B Theatres and CEC Theatres speaks to the power of our network and robust interest from advertisers in connecting with the highly engaged and tough-to-reach moviegoer."

After closing 18 exhibitor partner deals in 2021, Screenvision has signed eight this year to date, totaling 897 screens.

B&B Theatres has 54 theatres with 489 screens and is the fastest growing exhibitor in the country.

"Nationwide B&B is on an outstanding growth trajectory and as we continue expanding, the strength of our relationships with advertisers becomes even more important," said Bobbie Bagby Ford, Executive Vice President, B&B Theatres. "Screenvision and their sales team are important partners and key to our long-term success."

CEC Theatres has 19 theatres with 154 screens.

"Technology increasingly plays an important role in the cinema-going experience," said Tony Tillemans, Vice President, CEC Theatres. "Screenvision has continued to make the investments and upgrades required to deliver an even more engaging pre-show presentation."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

