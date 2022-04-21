PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PEP) virtual annual shareholders' meeting (the "Annual Meeting") will be webcast live on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Upon consideration of various factors, including the continued uncertainty regarding the potential impact of COVID-19, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual-only meeting. The virtual meeting and live audio webcast will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PEP2022 or through PepsiCo's website at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information – Events & Presentations."

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 1, 2022, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions during the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice or email that they previously received. Online access to the audio webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Guests without a control number may also attend the virtual meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

