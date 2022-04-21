OnePlus Ace Powered by Pixelworks Technology Boosts Visual Display Performance to an Exceptional Level

Premium Visual Processing Delivers Stunning Picture Quality and Superior Gaming Experience for OnePlus Users

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus Ace smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Pro visual processor. By leveraging Pixelworks patented MotionEngine® technology, high-efficiency color and brightness calibration, and ambient adaptive color correction solution, the OnePlus Ace smartphone provides consumers with ultra-smooth motion quality, consistent color accuracy and eye-comfort for an exceptional viewing experience.

At the beginning of 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro was recognized by the market for its elegant design appearance and powerful performance configuration. The device's designation as the official phone for the Peace Elite Pro League 2022 and the 2022 League of Legends Professional League also served to strengthen OnePlus' leading market position for mobile devices in esports tournaments. Building on this momentum, the new OnePlus Ace takes performance to the next level with expanded cutting-edge technologies.

The OnePlus Ace smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels and supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. The smartphone is built on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 8100-MAX flagship-light 5G mobile platform, which utilizes TSMC's N5 (5nm) processing technology and enormously upgrades gaming performance and power efficiency over previous generation Dimensity chips, according to MediaTek's published metrics. In terms of battery and charging, the OnePlus Ace is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and features incredible 150W super flash charging, which can power up the smartphone in just a fraction of the time. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace utilizes a series of Pixelworks' advanced visual processing solutions to further enhance and achieve the device's exceptional display capabilities.

Pixelworks technology brings significant visual display benefits to OnePlus Ace smartphones, including:

MotionEngine® Technology – Pixelworks patented MotionEngine® technology boosts the frame rate of gaming content to 120 Hz while preserving original artistic intent to ensure natural and smooth motion quality, and eliminate judder and artifacts caused by the mismatch of frame rates. Furthermore, Pixelworks' distributed processing offloads GPU workload to reduce overall system power consumption, which prevents overheating and extends game play on mobile devices. This function has been adapted to achieve optimal visual performance for multiple popular mobile games, including Genshin Impact, King of Glory, Game for Peace, QQ Speed and League of Legends.

Absolute Color Accuracy – Every OnePlus Ace smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value (an indicator for measuring color accuracy, the lower the better) less than 1, which means that human eyes cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction.

Professional Brightness Calibration – By ensuring the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals), Pixelworks technology guarantees the most true-to-life experience for human eyes. Even in low brightness, the solution adapts the gamma curve to compensate for the viewing environment to ensure the consistent color appearance of content displayed by the screen.

Ambient Adaptive Color Correction – Leveraging the 3D LUT method, Pixelworks visual processing technology conducts advanced color calibration, including the adjustment of gamma value, gamut alteration and error tracking. This calibration technology also provides the dynamic correction of nonlinear attributes, interference colors, hue, saturation and brightness. The comprehensive management of these attributes to a very precise level produces exacting and authentic color on the screen that is as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space', regardless of ambient lighting conditions.

"It is exciting to witness the launch OnePlus Ace! This high-performance smartphone was developed to not only satisfy the needs of daily life but to also meet the heightened demands of mobile gaming." said Kinder Liu, GM of OnePlus. "Our strong focus on user needs drives us to consistently adopt cutting-edge technologies, from the latest mobile platforms to rapid charging and unmatched displays. We are glad to extend our partnership with Pixelworks and continue advancing the visual display performance of OnePlus smartphones. Through our ongoing efforts, we aim to replicate and bring the beauty of the real and gaming worlds to our users, without missing any details or wonderful moments."

"Congratulations to the OnePlus team on the release of the OnePlus Ace smartphone!" said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "This smartphone elevates the user experience to a new level and brings a series of key benefits to a wide range of consumers, including high-powered mobile platform, premium display performance, super flash charging and unique design appearance – all at a very competitive price. We are pleased to cooperate with OnePlus on its latest stylish smartphone. Bolstered by Pixelworks visual processing technology, we believe the OnePlus Ace will deliver exceptional picture quality and silky-smooth gaming experience to all OnePlus users."

Availability

The recently announced OnePlus Ace smartphones are expected to be commercially available on April 26, 2022.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products.

Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.