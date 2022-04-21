Mystifly Joins UATP Network

The partnership focuses on reducing the cost of acceptance for travel payments

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP and Mystifly announced a strategic partnership in which UATP will be integrated into MystiPay, an airline payment solution from Mystifly. The partnership focuses on reducing the cost of acceptance for travel payments.

"We recognize that the airline distribution and payments landscape is complex," stated Rajeev Kumar, CEO and MD, Mystifly. "Through MystiPay, and with UATP as the scheme, we want to offer a profitable and secure payment solution that unlocks new revenue streams and better rebates, while lowering the cost of acceptance. We take great pride in partnering with UATP as both businesses share a common vision to provide a better payment opportunity for all. We look forward to maximizing the value of this partnership."

Today, Mystifly is one of the largest global B2B airfare aggregators backed by its strong travel technology vision. Mystifly offers search and retailing, order management, revenue and channel management, ancillary sales, multi-currency payment wallet and automated post booking management processes through their technology SaaS platform. Mystifly's model is to merge the gaps between aggregation, distribution, fulfilment and payments and settlements.

UATP President and CEO Ralph Kaiser commented, "Mystify continues to grow as a travel tech leader. Becoming an Issuer will enhance supplier relations and increase spending power. Mystifly will help save the industry money by utilizing UATP in its supplier relationships."

For more information, visit UATP.com or Mystifly.com.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Hight Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About Mystifly:

Mystifly is a travel tech leader in airline retailing envisioned to bring a positive difference in the experience of the travelers and how air travel is sold. Mystifly is the new operating system for existing or new businesses to start or grow their travel business globally. Certified by IATA as a NDC Level 4 Aggregator, Mystifly offers NDC-aligned tech stacks for businesses of every size. Founded in 2009, Mystifly unifies distribution, fulfilment and payments on a single platform that allows search, ticket, ancillary sales, post-booking services and payment for over 700 airlines including 180 LCCs, NDC and Non-NDC Airlines. Mystifly's suite of products empowers over 3000 clients globally.

