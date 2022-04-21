KEYCORP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $420 MILLION, OR $.45 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

KEYCORP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $420 MILLION, OR $.45 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Strong loan growth driven by consumer and commercial businesses

Record loan originations from Laurel Road

Net interest income reflects strong loan growth and liquidity deployment

Noninterest income adversely impacted by market conditions late in the quarter

Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs to average loans of 13 basis points

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $420 million, or $.45 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. This compared to $601 million, or $.64 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $591 million, or $.61 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Our first quarter results reflect the resilience of our distinctive business model, strong risk management, and the impact of dynamic market conditions.

We continue to take market share in both our consumer and commercial businesses, with average loans up 4% quarter-over-quarter. We experienced continued momentum in our consumer business, driven by consumer mortgage, and another record quarter for Laurel Road which generated $820 million of loan originations. Our commercial business delivered broad-based growth across our platform. Our strong loan pipelines position us well for continued growth in 2022. Market uncertainty, resulted in lower-than-expected fee income, which impacted our investment banking business and drove market related adjustments.

The quality of our balance sheet continues to be a strength, as we focus on delivering sound, profitable growth. Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with lower nonperforming loans and net charge-offs as a percent of average loans of 13 basis points.

We remain committed to growing our businesses, making progress against each of our long-term financial targets, and delivering shareholder value through all markets and economic conditions.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 1Q22 vs.



1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 420 $ 601 $ 591

(30.1) % (28.9) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .45 .64 .61

(29.7) (26.2) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 14.12 % 18.69 % 18.25 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .99 1.34 1.44

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.4 9.5 9.9

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 14.43 $ 16.76 $ 16.22

(13.9) (11.0) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.46 % 2.44 % 2.61 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) March 31, 2022 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,020 $ 1,038 $ 1,012

(1.7) % .8 % Noninterest income 676 909 738

(25.6) (8.4) Total revenue $ 1,696 $ 1,947 $ 1,750

(12.9) % (3.1) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.46%. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $8 million, while the net interest margin decreased by 15 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances and a favorable balance sheet mix. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by lower reinvestment yields, the exit of the indirect auto loan portfolio, and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $18 million and the net interest margin increased by two basis points. Net interest income was negatively impacted by two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from a favorable earning asset mix, including the deployment of liquidity into loans and higher-yielding investments and were negatively impacted by lower loan fees related to the PPP.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Trust and investment services income $ 136 $ 135 $ 133

.7 % 2.3 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 163 323 162

(49.5) .6 Service charges on deposit accounts 91 90 73

1.1 24.7 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 32 37 38

(13.5) (15.8) Corporate services income 90 73 64

23.3 40.6 Cards and payments income 80 86 105

(7.0) (23.8) Corporate-owned life insurance income 31 34 31

(8.8) — Consumer mortgage income 21 25 47

(16.0) (55.3) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 36 48 34

(25.0) 5.9 Other income (4) 58 51

(106.9) (107.8) Total noninterest income $ 676 $ 909 $ 738

(25.6) % (8.4) %















Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $62 million. The decrease was primarily driven by other income, down $55 million, reflecting market related adjustments. Other drivers for the decrease include consumer mortgage income and cards and payments income, down $26 million and $25 million, respectively, reflecting lower gain on sale margins and lower levels of prepaid card activity. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $26 million increase in corporate services income, driven by higher derivatives trading income and an $18 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $233 million. The primary driver was investment banking and debt placement fees, which decreased $160 million, reflecting seasonality and slowing capital markets activity late in the quarter. Other income decreased $62 million, reflecting market related adjustments. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $17 million increase in corporate services income, driven by higher derivatives trading income.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Personnel expense $ 630 $ 674 $ 624

(6.5) % 1.0 % Nonpersonnel expense 440 496 447

(11.3) (1.6) Total noninterest expense $ 1,070 $ 1,170 $ 1,071

(8.5) % (.1) %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1 million from the year-ago period. Nonpersonnel expense decreased $7 million, reflecting a broad-based decline across several expense categories. Personnel expense increased $6 million, driven by higher salaries from merit increases and technology contract labor, partially offset by lower incentive compensation and employee benefits expense.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense decreased $100 million. The decrease was primarily related to a $56 million decrease in nonpersonnel expense, reflecting lower professional fees as well as lower other expense. Additionally, personnel expense decreased $44 million, primarily driven by lower incentive compensation as a result of lower investment banking and debt placement fees.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 51,574 $ 49,510 $ 52,581

4.2 % (1.9) % Other commercial loans 20,556 19,743 18,848

4.1 9.1 Total consumer loans 31,632 30,144 29,299

4.9 8.0 Total loans $ 103,762 $ 99,397 $ 100,728

4.4 % 3.0 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $141 million, $141 million, and $126 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Average loans were $103.8 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.0 billion compared to the first quarter of 2021. Consumer loans increased $2.3 billion, reflecting strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio. Additionally, commercial loans increased by $701 million, reflecting strength in commercial mortgage real estate loans and core commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, average loans increased by $4.4 billion. Commercial loans increased $2.9 billion, reflecting strength in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $1.5 billion, driven by continued strength in Key's consumer mortgage business and record Laurel Road originations.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Non-time deposits $ 146,426 $ 146,979 $ 132,267

(.4) % 10.7 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,639 1,793 2,571

(8.6) (36.3) Other time deposits 2,098 2,233 2,902

(6.0) (27.7) Total deposits $ 150,163 $ 151,005 $ 137,740

(.6) % 9.0 %













Cost of total deposits .04 % .04 % .06 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $150.2 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $12.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects growth from consumer and commercial relationships, including higher commercial escrow and retail deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, average deposits decreased by $842 million, driven by lower levels of commercial deposits, partly offset by seasonal retail deposit inflows.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 33 $ 19 $ 114

73.7 % (71.1) % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .13 % .08 % .46 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 439 $ 454 $ 728

(3.3) (39.7) Nonperforming assets at period end 467 489 790

(4.5) (40.9) Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,105 1,061 1,438

4.1 (23.2) Allowance for credit losses 1,271 1,221 1,616

4.1 (21.3) Provision for credit losses 83 4 (93)

N/M 189.2













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 251.7 % 233.7 % 197.5 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 289.5 268.9 222.0

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $83 million, compared to a net benefit of $93 million in the first quarter of 2021 and provision of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from prior periods reflects the uncertain economic outlook arising from the Ukraine conflict, risks associated with higher inflation, and loan growth.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $33 million, or .13% of average total loans. These results compare to $114 million, or .46%, for the first quarter of 2021 and $19 million, or .08%, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.19% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2021, and 1.20% at December 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $439 million, which represented .41% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .72% at March 31, 2021, and .45% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022, totaled $467 million, and represented .44% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .78% at March 31, 2021, and .48% at December 31, 2021.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2022.

Capital Ratios















3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.7 10.8 11.3 Total risk based capital (a) 12.5 12.5 13.4 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 6.0 6.9 7.5 Leverage (a) 8.7 8.5 8.9









(a) March 31, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.4% and 10.7%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 6.0% at March 31, 2022.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period, with the full impact of the CECL standard being phased-in to regulatory capital over the next three years. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 13 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 1Q22 vs.



1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 928,850 930,544 975,773

(.2) % (4.8) % Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans (1,707) (2,482) (9,277)

(31.2) (81.6) Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 5,255 788 6,091

566.9 (13.7)

Shares outstanding at end of period 932,398 928,850 972,587

.4 % (4.1) %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

During the first quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.



1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 799 $ 839 $ 864

(4.8) % (7.5) % Commercial Bank 810 1,028 858

(21.2) (5.6) Other (a) 87 80 28

8.7 210.7

Total $ 1,696 $ 1,947 $ 1,750

(12.9) % (3.1) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 70 $ 161 $ 217

(56.5) % (67.7) % Commercial Bank 283 449 383

(37.0) (26.1) Other (a) 94 17 18

452.9 422.2

Total $ 447 $ 627 $ 618

(28.7) % (27.7) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 543 $ 569 $ 607

(4.6) % (10.5) % Noninterest income 256 270 257

(5.2) (.4) Total revenue (TE) 799 839 864

(4.8) (7.5) Provision for credit losses 43 14 (23)

207.1 287.0 Noninterest expense 663 613 601

8.2 10.3 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 93 212 286

(56.1) (67.5) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 23 51 69

(54.9) (66.7) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 70 $ 161 $ 217

(56.5) % (67.7) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 38,637 $ 37,792 $ 39,249

2.2 % (1.6) % Total assets 41,814 41,024 42,476

1.9 (1.6) Deposits 91,468 90,271 85,033

1.3 7.6













Assets under management at period end $ 53,707 $ 55,806 $ 48,288

(3.8) % 11.2 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 106 $ 106 $ 101

— % 5.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 54 55 39

(1.8) 38.5 Cards and payments income 57 64 54

(10.9) 5.6 Consumer mortgage income 21 26 47

(19.2) (55.3) Other noninterest income 18 19 16

(5.3) 12.5 Total noninterest income $ 256 $ 270 $ 257

(5.2) % (.4) %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 58,625 $ 57,197 $ 54,684

2.5 % 7.2 % Savings deposits 7,233 6,951 5,878

4.1 23.1 Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,520 1,669 2,424

(8.9) (37.3) Other time deposits 2,090 2,227 2,888

(6.2) (27.6) Noninterest-bearing deposits 22,000 22,227 19,159

(1.0) 14.8 Total deposits $ 91,468 $ 90,271 $ 85,033

1.3 % (35.1) %













Other data











Branches 993 999 1,068





Automated teller machines 1,308 1,317 1,368





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q22 vs. 1Q21)

Net income attributable to Key of $70 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $217 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $64 million , compared to the first quarter of 2021, related to the sale of the indirect auto portfolio, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage and Laurel Road balance sheet growth

Average loans and leases decreased $612 million , or 1.6%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio, partially offset by growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road

Average deposits increased $6.4 billion , or 7.6%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven by relationship growth and higher retail deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $66 million , compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by loan growth and uncertainty in the economic environment

Noninterest income decreased $1 million , or 0.4%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by a decrease in consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower gain on sale margins. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and trust and investment services income

Noninterest expense increased $62 million , or 10.3%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by an increased level of digital investments and an increase in employee compensation and benefits related expenses

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 415 $ 417 $ 411

(.5) % 1.0 % Noninterest income 395 611 447

(35.4) (11.6) Total revenue (TE) 810 1,028 858

(21.2) (5.6) Provision for credit losses 41 (12) (67)

441.7 161.2 Noninterest expense 417 501 443

(16.8) (5.9) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 352 539 482

(34.7) (27.0) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 69 90 99

(23.3) (30.3) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 283 $ 449 $ 383

(37.0) % (26.1) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 64,701 $ 61,127 $ 61,221

5.8 % 5.7 % Loans held for sale 1,323 1,962 1,237

(32.6) 7.0 Total assets 74,860 71,629 70,448

4.5 6.3 Deposits 57,289 59,537 51,894

(3.8) % 10.4 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 30 $ 29 $ 32

3.4 % (6.3) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 163 322 162

(49.4) 0.6 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 32 36 38

(11.1) (15.8)













Corporate services income 82 65 56

26.2 46.4 Service charges on deposit accounts 36 34 33

5.9 9.1 Cards and payments income 22 26 52

(15.4) (57.7) Payments and services income 140 125 141

12.0 (0.7)













Commercial mortgage servicing fees 36 47 34

(23.4) 5.9 Other noninterest income (6) 52 40

(111.5) (115.0) Total noninterest income $ 395 $ 611 $ 447

(35.4) % (11.6) %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q22 vs. 1Q21)

Net income attributable to Key of $283 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $383 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $4 million , compared to the first quarter of 2021, reflecting core loan growth in commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by lower loan fees from the PPP

Average loan and lease balances increased $3.5 billion , compared to the first quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in core commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances

Average deposit balances increased $5.4 billion , or 10.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by growth in targeted relationships and higher commercial escrow deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $108 million , compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by uncertainty in the economic environment

Noninterest income decreased $52 million from the year-ago quarter, largely driven by lower cards and payments income from lower prepaid card activity and other income reflecting market related adjustments

Noninterest expense decreased by $26 million , or 5.9%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven by lower operating lease expense and lower incentive compensation

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.2 billion at March 31, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

KeyCorp First Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement

Page

12 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 19 Noninterest Expense 19 Personnel Expense 20 Loan Composition 20 Loans Held for Sale Composition 20 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 20 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 22 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 22 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 22 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,020 $ 1,038 $ 1,012

Noninterest income 676 909 738



Total revenue (TE) 1,696 1,947 1,750

Provision for credit losses 83 4 (93)

Noninterest expense 1,070 1,170 1,071

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 447 627 618

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 2 4

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 448 629 622













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 420 601 591

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 2 4

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 421 603 595











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .45 $ .65 $ .61

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .46 .65 .62













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .45 .64 .61

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .45 .64 .61













Cash dividends declared .195 .195 .185

Book value at period end 14.43 16.76 16.22

Tangible book value at period end 11.41 13.72 13.30

Market price at period end 22.38 23.13 19.98











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .99 % 1.34 % 1.44 %

Return on average common equity 11.45 15.31 14.98

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 14.12 18.69 18.25

Net interest margin (TE) 2.46 2.44 2.61

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 62.4 59.4 60.3













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .99 % 1.35 % 1.45 %

Return on average common equity 11.47 15.36 15.08

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 14.15 18.75 18.37

Net interest margin (TE) 2.46 2.44 2.60

Loan to deposit (c) 72.9 68.9 73.1











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 8.5 % 9.4 % 10.0 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 7.4 8.4 9.0

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 6.0 6.9 7.5

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.4 9.5 9.9

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.7 10.8 11.3

Total risk-based capital (d) 12.5 12.5 13.4

Leverage (d) 8.7 8.5 8.9











Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 33 $ 19 $ 114

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .13 % .08 % .46 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,105 $ 1,061 $ 1,438

Allowance for credit losses 1,271 1,221 1,616

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.42 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.19 1.20 1.60

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 251.7 233.7 197.5

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 289.5 268.9 222.0

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 439 $ 454 $ 728

Nonperforming assets at period-end 467 489 790

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .41 % .45 % .72 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .44 .48 .78











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 53,707 $ 55,806 $ 48,288











Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,110 16,797 17,086

Branches 993 999 1,068

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 6 $ 5 $ 7





(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) March 31, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Dollars in millions) The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 15,308 $ 17,423 $ 17,634 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,810 2,820 2,842 Preferred Stock (b) 1,856 1,856 1,856 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 10,642 $ 12,747 $ 12,936 Total assets (GAAP) $ 181,221 $ 186,346 $ 176,203 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,810 2,820 2,842 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 178,411 $ 183,526 $ 173,361 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 5.96 % 6.95 % 7.46 % Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,014 $ 1,033 $ 1,005 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 6 5 7 Noninterest income 676 909 738 Less: Noninterest expense 1,070 1,170 1,071 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 626 $ 777 $ 679 Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 16,780 $ 17,471 $ 17,769 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,814 2,814 2,844 Preferred stock (average) 1,900 1,900 1,900 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,066 $ 12,757 $ 13,025 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 420 $ 601 $ 591 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,066 12,757 13,025







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 14.12 % 18.69 % 18.25 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 421 $ 603 $ 595 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,066 12,757 13,025







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 14.15 % 18.75 % 18.37 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,070 $ 1,170 $ 1,071 Less: Intangible asset amortization 11 14 15 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,059 $ 1,156 $ 1,056







Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,014 $ 1,033 $ 1,005 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 6 5 7 Noninterest income 676 909 738 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,696 $ 1,947 $ 1,750







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.4 % 59.4 % 60.3 %









(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $3 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Assets







Loans $ 106,600 $ 101,854 $ 100,926

Loans held for sale 1,170 2,729 2,296

Securities available for sale 43,681 45,364 33,923

Held-to-maturity securities 6,871 7,539 6,857

Trading account assets 848 701 811

Short-term investments 3,881 11,010 15,376

Other investments 722 639 621



Total earning assets 163,773 169,836 160,810

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,105) (1,061) (1,438)

Cash and due from banks 684 913 938

Premises and equipment 647 681 737

Goodwill 2,694 2,693 2,673

Other intangible assets 118 130 173

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,340 4,327 4,296

Accrued income and other assets 9,544 8,265 7,347

Discontinued assets 526 562 667



Total assets $ 181,221 $ 186,346 $ 176,203











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 86,829 $ 89,207 $ 82,777



Savings deposits 7,840 7,503 6,655



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,533 1,705 2,437



Other time deposits 2,037 2,153 2,782



Total interest-bearing deposits 98,239 100,568 94,651



Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,424 52,004 47,532



Total deposits 148,663 152,572 142,183

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 599 173 281

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,222 588 744

Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,615 3,548 2,862

Long-term debt 10,814 12,042 12,499



Total liabilities 165,913 168,923 158,569











Equity







Preferred stock 1,900 1,900 1,900

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,214 6,278 6,213

Retained earnings 14,793 14,553 13,166

Treasury stock, at cost (5,927) (5,979) (5,005)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,929) (586) 103



Key shareholders' equity 15,308 17,423 17,634 Total liabilities and equity $ 181,221 $ 186,346 $ 176,203











Common shares outstanding (000) 932,398 928,850 972,587

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Interest income







Loans $ 837 $ 873 $ 889

Loans held for sale 12 15 11

Securities available for sale 173 148 130

Held-to-maturity securities 46 52 45

Trading account assets 6 5 5

Short-term investments 4 8 5

Other investments 2 2 2



Total interest income 1,080 1,103 1,087 Interest expense







Deposits 14 15 21

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements — — —

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3 2 1

Long-term debt 49 53 60



Total interest expense 66 70 82 Net interest income 1,014 1,033 1,005 Provision for credit losses 83 4 (93) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 931 1,029 1,098 Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income 136 135 133

Investment banking and debt placement fees 163 323 162

Service charges on deposit accounts 91 90 73

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 32 37 38

Corporate services income 90 73 64

Cards and payments income 80 86 105

Corporate-owned life insurance income 31 34 31

Consumer mortgage income 21 25 47

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 36 48 34

Other income (4) 58 51



Total noninterest income 676 909 738 Noninterest expense







Personnel 630 674 624

Net occupancy 73 75 76

Computer processing 77 73 73

Business services and professional fees 53 70 50

Equipment 23 25 25

Operating lease expense 28 31 34

Marketing 28 37 26

Other expense 158 185 163



Total noninterest expense 1,070 1,170 1,071 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 537 768 765

Income taxes 90 141 147 Income (loss) from continuing operations 447 627 618

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 2 4 Net income (loss) 448 629 622

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 448 $ 629 $ 622











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 420 $ 601 $ 591 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 421 603 595 Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .45 $ .65 $ .61 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .46 .65 .62 Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .45 $ .64 $ .61 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .45 .64 .61











Cash dividends declared per common share $ .195 $ .195 $ .185











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 922,941 922,970 964,878

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 10,692 11,758 9,419 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 933,634 934,729 974,297

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



First Quarter 2022

Fourth Quarter 2021

First Quarter 2021



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 51,574 $ 410 3.22 %

$ 49,510 $ 447 3.58 %

$ 52,581 $ 453 3.48 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 14,587 121 3.37

13,671 121 3.51

12,658 114 3.67

Real estate — construction 2,027 17 3.37

2,119 19 3.50

2,048 19 3.75

Commercial lease financing 3,942 24 2.41

3,953 26 2.57

4,142 31 2.99

Total commercial loans 72,130 572 3.21

69,253 613 3.51

71,429 617 3.50

Real estate — residential mortgage 16,309 112 2.75

15,017 102 2.72

9,699 76 3.12

Home equity loans 8,345 74 3.61

8,603 79 3.64

9,282 85 3.73

Consumer direct loans 5,954 61 4.16

5,509 60 4.33

4,817 56 4.72

Credit cards 932 24 10.36

941 24 10.13

933 24 10.45

Consumer indirect loans 92 — —

74 — —

4,568 37 3.30

Total consumer loans 31,632 271 3.45

30,144 265 3.49

29,299 278 3.84

Total loans 103,762 843 3.28

99,397 878 3.50

100,728 895 3.60

Loans held for sale 1,485 12 3.32

2,202 15 2.83

1,531 11 2.89

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 44,923 173 1.50

42,329 148 1.39

30,039 130 1.76

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,188 46 2.54

7,991 52 2.61

7,188 46 2.53

Trading account assets 842 6 2.74

853 5 2.48

848 5 2.15

Short-term investments 7,323 4 .25

15,505 8 .20

16,510 5 .13

Other investments (e) 651 2 1.26

634 2 1.15

614 2 1.40

Total earning assets 166,174 1,086 2.62

168,911 1,108 2.60

157,458 1,094 2.81

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,056)





(1,081)





(1,623)





Accrued income and other assets 17,471





17,133





16,398





Discontinued assets 539





574





686





Total assets $ 183,128





$ 185,537





$ 172,919



Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 88,515 $ 11 .05

$ 88,110 $ 11 .05

$ 81,439 $ 10 .05

Savings deposits 7,599 — .01

7,375 — .01

6,203 1 .03

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,639 2 .44

1,793 2 .53

2,571 6 .96

Other time deposits 2,098 1 .15

2,233 2 .21

2,902 4 .57

Total interest-bearing deposits 99,851 14 .06

99,511 15 .06

93,115 21 .09

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under repurchase agreements 287 — .13

230 — .02

243 — .04

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 705 3 1.94

789 2 1.45

878 1 .64

Long-term debt (f), (g) 10,830 49 1.79

12,159 53 1.74

12,831 60 1.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities 111,673 66 .24

112,689 70 .25

107,067 82 .31

Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,312





51,494





44,625





Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,824





3,309





2,772





Discontinued liabilities (g) 539





574





686





Total liabilities $ 166,348





$ 168,066





$ 155,150



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 16,780





$ 17,471





$ 17,769





Noncontrolling interests —





—





—





Total equity 16,780





17,471





17,769





Total liabilities and equity $ 183,128





$ 185,537





$ 172,919



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.38 %





2.36 %





2.50 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin

(TE)

$ 1,020 2.46 %



$ 1,038 2.44 %



$ 1,012 2.61 % TE adjustment (b)

6





5





7



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,014





$ 1,033





$ 1,005



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $141 million, $141 million, and $126 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Personnel (a) $ 630 $ 674 $ 624 Net occupancy 73 75 76 Computer processing 77 73 73 Business services and professional fees 53 70 50 Equipment 23 25 25 Operating lease expense 28 31 34 Marketing 28 37 26 Other expense 158 185 163 Total noninterest expense $ 1,070 $ 1,170 $ 1,071 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,110 16,797 17,086

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Salaries and contract labor $ 348 $ 342 $ 320 Incentive and stock-based compensation 183 243 196 Employee benefits 97 89 107 Severance 2 — 1 Total personnel expense $ 630 $ 674 $ 624

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Percent change 3/31/2022 vs

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021

12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 52,815 $ 50,525 $ 52,486

4.5 % .6 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 15,124 14,244 12,702

6.2 19.1 Construction 2,065 1,996 2,122

3.5 (2.7) Total commercial real estate loans 17,189 16,240 14,824

5.8 16.0 Commercial lease financing (b) 3,916 4,071 4,104

(3.8) (4.6) Total commercial loans 73,920 70,836 71,414

4.4 3.5 Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 17,181 15,756 10,300

9.0 66.8 Home equity loans 8,258 8,467 9,158

(2.5) (9.8) Total residential — prime loans 25,439 24,223 19,458

5.0 30.7 Consumer direct loans 6,249 5,753 4,862

8.6 28.5 Credit cards 930 972 909

(4.3) 2.3 Consumer indirect loans 62 70 4,283

(11.4) (98.6) Total consumer loans 32,680 31,018 29,512

5.4 10.7 Total loans (c), (d) $ 106,600 $ 101,854 $ 100,926

4.7 % 5.6 %

(a) Loan balances include $147 million, $139 million, and $126 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $14 million, $16 million, and $21 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $531 million at March 31, 2022, $567 million at December 31, 2021, and $675 million at March 31, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $193 million, $198 million, and $242 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Percent change 3/31/2022 vs

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021

12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 216 $ 1,438 $ 1,175

(85.0) % (81.6) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 819 1,010 837

(18.9) (2.2) Real estate — construction 21 — —

N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 114 281 236

(59.4) (51.7) Consumer direct loans — — 48

N/M N/M Total loans held for sale $ 1,170 $ 2,729 $ 2,296

(57.1) % (49.0) %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,729 $ 1,805 $ 1,537 $ 2,296 $ 1,583 New originations 2,724 5,704 3,328 3,573 4,010 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net — (1) 3,305 (71) 83 Loan sales (4,269) (4,742) (6,405) (4,195) (3,303) Loan draws (payments), net (12) (12) 8 (27) (73) Valuation and other adjustments (2) (25) 32 (39) (4) Balance at end of period $ 1,170 $ 2,729 $ 1,805 $ 1,537 $ 2,296

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Average loans outstanding $ 103,762 $ 99,397 $ 100,728 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,061 1,084 1,626 Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial 30 33 73







Real estate — commercial mortgage 4 1 35 Real estate — construction — — — Total commercial real estate loans 4 1 35 Commercial lease financing 2 1 4 Total commercial loans 36 35 112 Real estate — residential mortgage (1) (1) — Home equity loans 1 2 2 Consumer direct loans 7 7 8 Credit cards 7 6 6 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 7 Total consumer loans 15 15 23 Total loans charged off 51 50 135 Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial 11 23 8







Real estate — commercial mortgage 1 1 1 Real estate — construction — — — Total commercial real estate loans 1 1 1 Commercial lease financing — — 1 Total commercial loans 12 24 10 Real estate — residential mortgage — 1 1 Home equity loans 1 1 1 Consumer direct loans 2 2 2 Credit cards 2 2 2 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 5 Total consumer loans 6 7 11 Total recoveries 18 31 21 Net loan charge-offs (33) (19) (114) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 77 (4) (74) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,105 $ 1,061 $ 1,438







Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 160 152 197 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 6 8 (19) Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 166 $ 160 $ 178







Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,271 $ 1,221 $ 1,616







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .13 % .08 % .46 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.04 1.04 1.42 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.19 1.20 1.60 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 251.7 233.7 197.5 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 289.5 268.9 222.0







Discontinued operations — education lending business:





Loans charged off $ 2 1 $ 1 Recoveries — — 1 Net loan charge-offs $ (2) $ (1) $ —

(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 33 $ 19 $ 29 $ 22 $ 114 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .13 % .08 % .11 % .09 % .46 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,105 $ 1,061 $ 1,084 $ 1,220 $ 1,438 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,271 1,221 1,236 1,372 1,616 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 1.42 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.19 1.20 1.25 1.36 1.60 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 251.7 233.7 195.7 175.8 197.5 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 289.5 268.9 223.1 197.7 222.0 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 $ 694 $ 728 Nonperforming assets at period end 467 489 599 738 790 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .41 % .45 % .56 % .69 % .72 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .44 .48 .61 .73 .78

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 186 $ 191 $ 253 $ 355 $ 387











Real estate — commercial mortgage 40 44 49 66 66 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 40 44 49 66 66 Commercial lease financing 3 4 5 7 8 Total commercial loans 229 239 307 428 461 Real estate — residential mortgage 73 72 93 99 95 Home equity loans 129 135 146 146 148 Consumer direct loans 4 4 4 4 5 Credit cards 3 3 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 1 14 16 Total consumer loans 210 215 247 266 267 Total nonperforming loans 439 454 554 694 728 OREO 8 8 8 9 12 Nonperforming loans held for sale 20 24 35 32 47 Other nonperforming assets — 3 2 3 3 Total nonperforming assets $ 467 $ 489 $ 599 $ 738 $ 790 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 55 68 82 74 92 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 122 165 164 190 191 Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 219 220 270 334 376 Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 98 99 146 177 192 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 4 4 4 5 5 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .41 % .45 % .56 % .69 % .72 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .44 .48 .61 .73 .78

(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 454 $ 554 $ 694 $ 728 $ 785 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 87 116 116 186 196 Charge-offs (50) (51) (66) (74) (135) Loans sold — (38) (17) (10) (13) Payments (27) (68) (136) (92) (37) Transfers to OREO (1) (1) (1) — (3) Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale — — — — — Loans returned to accrual status (24) (58) (36) (44) (65) Balance at end of period $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 $ 694 $ 728

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Percentage change 1Q22 vs.

1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21

4Q21 1Q21 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 799 $ 839 $ 870 $ 852 $ 864

(4.8) % (7.5) % Provision for credit losses 43 14 (38) (70) (23)

207.1 287.0 Noninterest expense 663 613 591 584 601

8.2 10.3 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 70 161 241 257 217

(56.5) (67.7) Average loans and leases 38,637 37,792 39,796 40,598 39,249

2.2 (1.6) Average deposits 91,468 90,271 89,156 88,412 85,033

1.3 7.6 Net loan charge-offs 22 22 35 34 36

— (38.9) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .23 % .23 % .35 % .34 % .37 %

— (37.8) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 217 $ 222 $ 254 $ 274 $ 276

(2.3) (21.4) Return on average allocated equity 7.91 % 18.05 % 25.81 % 28.53 % 25.74 %

(56.2) (69.3)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 810 $ 1,028 $ 886 $ 871 $ 858

(21.2) % (5.6) % Provision for credit losses 41 (12) (69) (131) (67)

441.7 161.2 Noninterest expense 417 501 470 451 443

(16.8) (5.9) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 283 449 381 432 383

(37.0) (26.1) Average loans and leases 64,701 61,127 59,914 59,953 61,221

5.8 5.7 Average loans held for sale 1,323 1,962 1,190 1,341 1,237

(32.6) 7.0 Average deposits 57,289 59,537 56,522 54,814 51,894

(3.8) 10.4 Net loan charge-offs 11 — (6) 9 78

N/M (85.9) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .07 % — % (.04) % .06 % .52 %

N/M (86.5) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 250 $ 267 $ 345 $ 464 $ 514

(6.4) (51.4) Return on average allocated equity 13.21 % 21.54 % 18.54 % 20.69 % 17.41 %

(38.7) (24.1)

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

