JOHN EASON JOINS ELECTRICAL GRID MONITORING (EGM) AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT AND MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN THE UNITED STATES

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM) Inc. (www.egm.energy) announced the hiring of Mr. John Eason as Vice President of Product & Market Development, formerly with GE Digital and Sentient Energy. He will report directly to Dr. Alex Levran, EGM CEO at the U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles, and will be responsible for product development, go-to-market strategy, and business development for the North American market.

We are well-positioned to expand our Meta-Alert technologies into the utility grid modernization market in the U.S.

"With over 25 years in the energy marketplace, working with electric utilities, John will make a great addition to our team with his background in utility product technologies and strategies for grid modernization," said Levran. "We are thrilled to have him meet our customers at IEEE PES T&D, in New Orleans, LA; April 25-28 and at DistribuTECH in Dallas, TX; May 23-25, 2022.

"I'm excited to join the EGM team and work with our utility partners to implement the Meta-Alert™ system," said Eason. "I have never seen a solution that offers so many tangible benefits that are so complementary to an ADMS or grid modernization program," added Eason. "With the grid management challenges that utilities are facing today, a system designed to enhance the existing network, without disruption, is a refreshing change."

"With John joining our team of experts, we are well-positioned to expand our Meta-Alert technologies into the utility grid modernization market throughout the U.S. while supporting all DER, EV Charging, decarbonization activities and the day-to-day challenges facing utilities in a changing transmission and distribution (T&D) environment," said Levran.

About EGM

Electrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM) Inc. is the leading technology company with innovative T&D grid management solutions that include sensing, communication, and analytics components. Meta-Alert™ the EGM Monitoring System, delivers useful information to manage both overhead and underground utility grids. EGM, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States. For more information, please visit (https://egm.energy/) or www.egm.energy.

