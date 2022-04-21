Crowell & Moring Gains Experienced Brand Protection Litigator Jason Stiehl in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason P. Stiehl is joining Crowell & Moring's Chicago office as a partner in the firm's Litigation and Technology & Brand Protection groups. Stiehl brings more than two decades of experience representing companies in commercial litigation matters, trials, and consumer class actions in state and federal courts, with a particular focus on corporate espionage, trade secrets, restrictive covenants, and brand protection.

Stiehl builds on Crowell's commitment to Chicago. The firm opened a Chicago office in July 2021 after combining with Brinks, Gilson & Lione, the century-old IP powerhouse renowned for helping clients maximize the value of cutting-edge technologies and advancing the interests of intellectual property owners.

Stiehl expands the firm's ability to serve clients in a range of industries, including retail, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, banking, manufacturing, advertising, real estate, technology, transportation, and automotive.

"Jason's clients appreciate his razor-sharp ability to understand their business and priorities, and to develop a comprehensive strategy to protect their most valuable assets," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Growing our presence in Chicago is a strategic priority, and Jason's experience across a wide range of sectors both complements and extends our practice in the Midwest and nationally."

Stiehl has a robust consumer class action defense practice, representing major corporations in consumer fraud, false advertising, and mislabeling matters, particularly those involving food, beverage, pet food, and consumer products. He has also represented clients in multi-district cases involving claims of consumer fraud and alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), Electronic Funds Transfer Act (EFTA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and state and federal antitrust laws.

Stiehl has also handled numerous trade secret and restrictive covenant cases and brings significant trial experience in this area, including bench trials, jury trials, arbitration, and evidentiary injunctive relief hearings.

"Jason's experience leading class action, trade secrets, and commercial litigation matters is a natural fit with our litigation bench," said Jennifer S. Romano, co-chair of Crowell's Litigation Group. "He will play an important role in leading our litigation efforts in Chicago and across the country."

"Jason is a respected litigator whose brand protection and false advertising experience will be key as we continue to expand our brand protection presence nationwide," said Howard Michael, co-chair of Crowell's Technology & Brand Protection Group. "In addition, his knowledge of various technology and innovation sectors aligns well with the deep IP capabilities in our Chicago office and will be valuable to clients who are navigating complex brand protection matters."

Stiehl earned his law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law, and his undergraduate degree from Trinity University. He is active in the Chicago legal community, having previously served as chair of the Chicago Bar Association's Class Action Committee. He also serves on the board of Friends of the Children – Chicago, a youth mentoring organization that aims to break the cycle of generational poverty.

"I am excited to join a firm with a strong national reputation for having some of the most respected litigators in the country as well as a collaborative spirit that fit perfectly with my practice and provide the ideal platform to serve clients," Stiehl said. "I look forward to the opportunity to help grow the Chicago office and further connect the firm with the city's dynamic business community."

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia that represents clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional and corporate matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation and government-facing matters, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

