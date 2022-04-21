blueharbor bank Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- blueharbor bank (OTC-PINK: BLHK) (the "Bank") today reported net income of $1,266,733 and $0.42 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 9%, or $109,458, as compared to $1,157,275 and $0.38 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

The Bank reported total assets of $443.4 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $32.6 million, or 8%, when compared to $410.8 million at December 31, 2021. Gross loans increased $15.1 million, to $301.4 million at March 31, 2022, from $286.3 million at December 31, 2021. Organic loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") forgiveness of $1.4 million, was $16.5 million, or 24% annualized, for the first quarter of 2022. Total deposits were $399.4 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $32.7 million, or 9%, when compared to $366.7 million at December 31, 2021. The growth in deposits consisted mainly of core deposits which increased $40.5 million, or 12%, to $375.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $335.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained very strong for the first quarter of 2022, with total non-performing assets representing only 0.02% of total assets at March 31, 2022. This percentage is the same as reported at December 31, 2021.

Capital levels also remained solid with total risk-based capital at 13.4%, both common equity tier 1 and tier 1 to risk-weighted assets of 12.5%, and tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $2,955,322 for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, an increase of $452,724, or 18%, from the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in our investment portfolio, loan growth and the steady decrease in our cost of funds over the past 12 months.

There were $151,234 in provisions for loan losses recorded in the quarter ending March 31, 2022, and no provisions for loan losses recorded in the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1% at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest income was $690,896 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $52,117 over $638,779 that was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase is due to income recorded on fund investments, offset by a decrease in mortgage fees.

Noninterest Expense was $1,865,963 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1,660,617 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increases of $205,346 was due to increases in salary and benefit expenses and data processing fees.

Jim Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with our first quarter results of 2022 and are cautiously optimistic the economic rebound will continue to gain steam throughout the year. We are watching closely headwinds presented in inflation, rising interest rates and global unrest in eastern Europe. Consumer spending may soften and delinquencies may increase with inflationary challenges and variable rate debt increases. Likewise commercial and small business lending may soften a bit due to this rising rate environment. However, our pipeline of new business opportunities continues to be robust as we work through a year that will have challenges to our economy."

blueharbor bank is headquartered in Mooresville with additional branches in Huntersville, Statesville and Downtown Mooresville and loan production offices in Belmont and Morehead City. blueharbor bank's website is www.blueharborbank.com and our common stock is quoted on the Pink Market under the symbol "BLHK."

Summary Selected Financial Data Schedule attached below.

Forward-Looking Statement :

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "should," "will," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. blueharbor bank takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

SUMMARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA















(Unaudited)

(Audited)

March 31,

December 31, Balance Sheet Data: 2022

2021







Total Assets $ 443,421,760

$ 410,808,535 Total Gross Loans 301,398,721

286,275,297 Allowance for Loan Losses 3,013,987

2,862,753 Total Deposits 399,429,779

366,731,922 Total Shareholders' Equity 39,526,454

39,990,927













(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Earnings and Per Share Data: 2022

2021







Interest Income $ 3,092,699

$ 2,787,276 Interest Expense 137,377

284,678 Net Interest Income 2,955,322

2,502,598 Provision for Loan Losses 151,234

- Net Interest Income after





Provision for Loan Losses 2,804,088

2,502,598 Noninterest Income 690,896

638,779 Noninterest Expense 1,865,963

1,660,617 Net Income before Taxes 1,629,021

1,480,760 Income Taxes 362,288

323,485 Net Income $ 1,266,733

$ 1,157,275







Basic Income per Share $ 0.43

$ 0.40 Diluted Income per Share $ 0.42

$ 0.38







Annualized Performance

Ratios :





Return on average assets 1.18%

1.41% Return on average equity 12.73%

13.05% Efficiency ratio 51.2%

52.9% Overhead ratio 39.8%

40.8%

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021 Financial Ratios:





Book Value $ 13.41

$ 12.35 Texas Ratio 0.20%

2.14% Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Ratio 0.02%

0.23% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.5%

10.9% Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.5%

14.5% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.5%

14.5% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.4%

15.6%

