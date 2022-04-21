2022 Georgia Baby to Win $5,529 for College

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For families with newborns, college may seem like a distant dream. But, saving regularly over time is key when building a college savings. That's why the state of Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan is reaching out to new parents early to encourage financial planning so the dream of college can become a reality for more Georgian children.

For the 11th year, Path2College is offering its Newborn Sweepstakes to babies born in Georgia. One family with a 2022 newborn will be awarded with $5,529 for his or her college savings. In addition, the hospital where the baby is born will win $1,529.

"Having a newborn brings with it many new responsibilities, which can often be overwhelming for new families. We want to help with one important area—financial planning for education," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "We have the tools families need to plan for future education-related expenses, and we hope to encourage families to start saving early. Saving regularly over time is the best way to make an impact, and one lucky family will get a jump-start on saving!"

Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2022 may go to www.Path2College529.com until April 14, 2023, for official rules, prize details and to enter for a chance to win the 2022 Newborn Sweepstakes. Entrants must be legal residents or taxpayers of Georgia and at least 18 years of age to enter. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about the Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, tax benefits, risks, and costs please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com . Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. Check with your home state to learn if it offers tax or other benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds or protection from creditors only available for investing in its own 529 plan. Consult your legal or tax professional for tax advice.If the funds aren't used for qualified higher education expenses, a 10% penalty tax on earnings (as well as federal and state income taxes) may apply. TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc. (TFI), Plan Manager. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for the Path2College 529 Plan.

