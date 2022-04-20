Volaris 1Q 2022 Conference Call Time Update

MEXICO CITY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, will host its conference call on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results. This new time will avoid a conflict with another airline's conference call that is scheduled to occur at our original time. Volaris will report its first quarter 2022 earnings release as originally scheduled, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022.

Presenters for the Company:

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jaime Pous Chief Financial Officer Mr. Holger Blankenstein Airline Executive Vice President

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, April 28th, 2022 Time: 10:00 am Mexico City (CT) / 11:00 am New York (USA) (ET) United States dial in: +1-844-204-8586 Mexico dial in: +52-55-8880-8040 International dial in: +1-412-317-6346 Participant Code: Volaris Replay access Code: 5258582 Webcast: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=a1ab999b-d688-4955-88e7-b67bf46b59f7

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, Volaris began its quiet period on April 8th, 2022, and will end immediately after the earnings call on April 28th, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact:

Félix Martínez / Naara Cortés Gallardo

Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact:

Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 188 and its fleet from 4 to 105 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States, Central and South America with one of the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

