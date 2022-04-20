UMPQUA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

First quarter 2022 Results
- Net income of $91.2 million, or $0.42 per common share
- Operating net income of $77.6 million, or $0.36 per common share
- Non-PPP loan balances increased $630.2 million or 2.8%
- Deposit balances increased $104.9 million or 0.4%
- Provision for credit losses of $4.8 million
PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
$0.42
$91
13.66%
14.0%
Net earnings per diluted
Net income ($ in millions)
Return on average tangible
Total risk-based capital ratio
CEO Commentary
"Umpqua's first quarter results demonstrate our ability to organically grow the franchise while planning for our pending combination with Columbia Banking System," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "First quarter non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan growth of $630 million is commendable in its own right given typical seasonal trends, but it is particularly notable on the heels of fourth quarter's record growth. We actively monitor evolving trends in our markets and beyond, and we will continue to manage our business to support our associates, customers, and communities while creating shareholder value."
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q21)
Net Interest
• Net interest income decreased by $4.6 million on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to lower PPP-related income as net interest income was otherwise stable despite two fewer days in the quarter.
• Net interest margin was 3.14%, down one basis point from the prior period due entirely to lower PPP fees. The impact was nearly offset by higher average non-PPP loan balances and lower interest expense.
Non-Interest
• Non-interest income decreased by $2.8 million. The quarter's results were notably impacted by fair value adjustments captured in mortgage banking revenue and other income that reflect the quarter's interest rate changes.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $17.3 million due to lower merger-related charges and salaries and benefits expense.
Credit
• Net charge-offs remained low at 0.10% of average loans and leases (annualized).
• A provision expense of $4.8 million compares to a provision recapture of $(0.7) million in the prior quarter.
• Non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.14%, down 3 bps from the prior quarter end.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.0% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 11.3%.
• Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022.
Notable
• Executing structural changes in the mortgage banking segment, inclusive of evaluating MSR hedges.
• $2.3 million in merger-related expenses and $3.0 million in exit and disposal costs.
1Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Return on average assets
1.21%
1.13%
1.49%
Return on average tangible common equity1
13.66%
12.94%
16.43%
Operating return on average assets1
1.03%
1.23%
1.41%
Operating return on average tangible common equity1
11.62%
14.03%
15.59%
Net interest margin
3.14%
3.15%
3.18%
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
59.02%
63.10%
56.74%
Loan to deposit ratio
86.05%
84.80%
85.61%
INCOME STATEMENT
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Net interest income
$228,763
$233,379
$221,431
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
$4,804
($736)
$—
Non-interest income
$79,969
$82,738
$108,800
Non-interest expense
$182,430
$199,711
$187,592
Pre-provision net revenue1
$126,302
$116,406
$142,639
Operating pre-provision net revenue1
$108,125
$122,633
$135,315
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.42
$0.41
$0.49
Operating earnings per common share - diluted1
$0.36
$0.44
$0.46
Dividends paid per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
BALANCE SHEET
1Q22
4Q21
1Q21
Total assets
$30.6B
$30.6B
$30.0B
Loans and leases
$23.0B
$22.6B
$22.2B
Total deposits
$26.7B
$26.6B
$25.9B
Book value per common share
$12.02
$12.69
$12.16
Tangible book value per share1
$11.98
$12.65
$12.10
Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI1
$12.83
$12.64
$11.92
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.6 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $30.6 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $30.0 billion as of March 31, 2021. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $15.7 billion as of March 31, 2022, representing 51% of total assets and 59% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $23.0 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $422.6 million relative to December 31, 2021. The increase is due to non-PPP loan growth of $630.2 million that offset a 55% decline in PPP balances to $172.8 million as related loan forgiveness continued. Commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios drove the quarter's net expansion. Excluding PPP balances, commercial loans contracted by 1.0% in the first quarter as 3.9% growth in the fourth quarter reduced the associated pipeline, which now sits at a normalized level in April. Please refer to additional loan tables in the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.
Total deposits were $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $104.9 million or 0.4% from $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase is attributable to growth in demand and savings deposits, which offset a continued decline in time deposits and lower money market balances.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $228.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $4.6 million from the prior quarter. The decrease was driven by a $4.3 million decline in PPP fees and related interest income due to loan forgiveness that continued through the quarter. The increase in net interest income from higher average loans and the 25-basis point increase in the fed funds rate in mid-March was offset by two fewer days in the period compared to the fourth quarter.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.14% for the first quarter of 2022, down one basis point from 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is attributable to the aforementioned decline in PPP-related fees as the deployment of cash into loans and upward interest rate movements had a favorable impact on net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $261.5 million, or 1.14% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $261.2 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2021. The provision for credit losses of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 compares to a recapture of provision of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for new loan generation, loan mix changes, and changes between the December 2021 and March 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models. Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.
Net charge-offs decreased by three basis points to 0.10% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2022 as net charge-off activity within the FinPac portfolio remained below its historical average for the third consecutive quarter. As of March 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.14% of total assets, compared to 0.17% as of December 31, 2021 and 0.19% as of March 31, 2021.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $80.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $2.8 million from the prior quarter. A higher net fair value gain related to cumulative fair value adjustments did not fully offset other declines, including lower swap and syndication revenue following outsized volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 and lower revenue from the origination and sale of mortgages.
As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value loss of $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in long-term interest rates and their effect on fair value adjustments related to investment securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. This compares to a fair value loss of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the $13.2 million decline in fair value change between periods is primarily captured in other income. Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings presentation available on our website for additional details related to other non-interest income.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6.8 million from the prior quarter. This decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $222.1 million or 25.5% in for-sale mortgage origination volume given anticipated seasonal trends that were exacerbated by rising long-term interest rates. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 58% related to purchase activity, compared to 54% for the prior quarter and 37% for the same period of the prior year. A 12-basis point linked-quarter decrease in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 2.59% for the first quarter of 2022 reflects the negative impact from rising rates on the pipeline. Interest rate movements favorably impacted valuation of the MSR asset, resulting in a net write-up during the quarter of $34.8 million, which includes a $40.1 million fair value gain related to model inputs.
Over the next one-to-two quarters, we expect to put hedges in place to reduce the volatility of MSR fair value impacts on a net basis in future quarters. Additionally, we undertook structural changes in the mortgage banking segment in April, including a headcount reduction, to adjust our capacity and expense run rate to meet the origination volume we anticipate over the foreseeable future.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $182.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $17.3 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease is primarily due to a $4.3 million decline in salaries and employee benefits and a $12.9 million decrease in merger related expenses. The first quarter of 2022 included $2.3 million in merger-related expenses and $3.0 million in exit and disposal costs. Please refer to the Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional quarterly expense change details.
Capital
As of March 31, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share[2] decreased to $11.98, compared to $12.65 in the prior quarter and $12.10 in the same period of the prior year. Rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in junior subordinated debt accounted for at fair value during the quarter. The impact of these items is reflected by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) to $(183.8) million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $38.1 million in the prior-year period. Excluding AOCI, tangible book2 increased to $12.83 at March 31, 2022, compared to $12.64 and $11.92 in the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.
AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% and its estimated tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 11.3% as of March 31, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 14-15 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 9884055. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 9884055. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based regional bank with locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for seventeen consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives, potential MSR hedging activity and the result of such activity, the impact of structural changes in our home lending division, and mortgage activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the proposed transaction between us and Columbia Banking System, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction and integration of the companies. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Operations
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
8
Financial Highlights
10
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
11
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
12
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
13
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
13
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
15
Segments
16
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
18
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 214,404
$ 221,501
$ 224,403
$ 223,470
$ 221,141
(3)%
(3)%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
18,725
16,566
16,102
14,619
13,112
13%
43%
Exempt from federal income tax
1,372
1,456
1,470
1,487
1,534
(6)%
(11)%
Dividends
86
102
213
405
598
(16)%
(86)%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
1,353
1,229
1,237
774
624
10%
117%
Total interest income
235,940
240,854
243,425
240,755
237,009
(2)%
0%
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,916
4,357
5,100
7,016
10,678
(10)%
(63)%
Securities sold under agreement to
63
48
88
68
76
31%
(17)%
Borrowings
49
51
149
866
1,772
(4)%
(97)%
Junior subordinated debentures
3,149
3,019
3,014
3,042
3,052
4%
3%
Total interest expense
7,177
7,475
8,351
10,992
15,578
(4)%
(54)%
Net interest income
228,763
233,379
235,074
229,763
221,431
(2)%
3%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
11,583
11,188
10,941
10,310
9,647
4%
20%
Card-based fees
8,708
9,355
9,111
10,274
7,374
(7)%
18%
Brokerage revenue
11
31
31
1,135
3,915
(65)%
(100)%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
60,786
43,185
34,150
44,443
65,033
41%
(7)%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
4
—
—
4
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(706)
nm
277%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
2,337
4,816
4,208
5,318
1,373
(51)%
70%
BOLI income
2,087
2,101
2,038
2,092
2,071
(1)%
1%
Other (loss) income
(2,884)
12,524
13,569
17,499
20,089
(123)%
(114)%
Total non-interest income
79,969
82,738
73,705
91,075
108,800
(3)%
(26)%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
113,138
117,477
117,636
121,573
124,134
(4)%
(9)%
Occupancy and equipment, net
34,829
34,310
33,944
34,657
34,635
2%
1%
Intangible amortization
1,025
1,130
1,130
1,130
1,130
(9)%
(9)%
FDIC assessments
4,516
2,896
2,136
1,607
2,599
56%
74%
Merger related expenses
2,278
15,183
—
—
—
0%
nm
Other expenses
26,644
28,715
28,907
30,433
25,094
(7)%
6%
Total non-interest expense
182,430
199,711
183,753
189,400
187,592
(9)%
(3)%
Income before provision for income taxes
121,498
117,142
143,945
154,434
142,639
4%
(15)%
Provision for income taxes
30,341
28,788
35,879
38,291
34,902
5%
(13)%
Net income
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
$ 116,143
$ 107,737
3%
(15)%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
216,782
216,624
218,416
220,593
220,367
0 %
(2)%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,392
217,356
218,978
221,022
220,891
0 %
(2) %
Earnings per common share – basic
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
2%
(14)%
Earnings per common share – diluted
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
2%
(14)%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 307,144
$ 222,015
$ 395,555
$ 397,526
$ 379,361
38%
(19)%
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
2,358,292
2,539,606
3,349,034
2,688,285
2,861,820
(7)%
(18)%
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
78,966
81,214
81,575
82,099
82,771
(3)%
(5)%
Available for sale, at fair value
3,638,080
3,870,435
3,723,171
3,473,950
3,167,825
(6)%
15%
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,700
2,744
2,795
2,876
2,954
(2)%
(9)%
Loans held for sale
309,946
353,105
352,466
429,052
376,481
(12)%
(18)%
Loans and leases
22,975,761
22,553,180
21,969,940
22,143,739
22,160,860
2%
4%
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(248,564)
(248,412)
(257,560)
(279,887)
(311,283)
0%
(20)%
Net loans and leases
22,727,197
22,304,768
21,712,380
21,863,852
21,849,577
2%
4%
Restricted equity securities
10,889
10,916
10,946
15,247
22,057
0%
(51)%
Premises and equipment, net
167,369
171,125
172,624
172,546
176,571
(2)%
(5)%
Operating lease right-of-use assets
87,333
82,366
88,379
95,030
100,643
6%
(13)%
Goodwill
—
—
—
—
2,715
nm
(100)%
Other intangible assets, net
7,815
8,840
9,970
11,100
12,230
(12)%
(36)%
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
165,807
123,615
105,834
102,699
100,413
34%
65%
Bank owned life insurance
328,040
327,745
325,646
324,998
322,867
0%
2%
Deferred tax asset, net
39,051
—
8,402
—
10,905
nm
nm
Other assets
408,497
542,442
552,702
625,705
567,490
(25)%
(28)%
Total assets
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
$ 30,036,680
0%
2%
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
$ 26,153,553
$ 25,886,833
0%
3%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
499,539
492,247
467,760
480,302
420,402
1%
19%
Borrowings
6,290
6,329
6,367
111,405
281,444
(1)%
(98)%
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
305,719
293,081
299,508
287,723
281,580
4%
9%
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
87,984
88,041
88,098
88,155
88,212
0%
0%
Operating lease liabilities
101,732
95,427
100,557
106,195
109,014
7%
(7)%
Deferred tax liability, net
—
4,353
—
2,497
—
(100)%
nm
Other liabilities
328,677
317,503
298,413
288,819
287,326
4%
14%
Total liabilities
28,029,528
27,891,666
28,169,100
27,518,649
27,354,811
0%
2%
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,443,266
3,444,849
3,442,085
3,517,641
3,515,248
0%
(2)%
Accumulated deficit
(651,912)
(697,338)
(739,915)
(801,954)
(871,511)
(7)%
(25)%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(183,756)
1,759
20,209
50,629
38,132
nm
nm
Total shareholders' equity
2,607,598
2,749,270
2,722,379
2,766,316
2,681,869
(5)%
(3)%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
$ 30,036,680
0%
2%
Common shares outstanding at period end
216,967
216,626
216,622
220,626
220,491
0 %
(2) %
Book value per common share
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
$ 12.16
(5)%
(1)%
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
$ 12.10
(5)%
(1)%
Tangible equity - common (1)
$ 2,599,783
$ 2,740,430
$ 2,712,409
$ 2,755,216
$ 2,666,924
(5)%
(3)%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.49%
8.95%
8.78%
9.10%
8.88%
(0.46)
(0.39)
nm = not meaningful
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
0%
0%
Book value
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
$ 12.16
(5)%
(1)%
Tangible book value (1)
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
$ 12.10
(5)%
(1)%
Tangible book value, ex accumulated other
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
$ 12.43
$ 12.26
$ 11.92
2%
8%
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
59.02%
63.10%
59.44%
58.96%
56.74%
(4.08)
2.28
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.67%
1.50%
1.62%
1.75%
1.97%
0.17
(0.30)
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.21%
1.13%
1.40%
1.54%
1.49%
0.08
(0.28)
Return on average common equity
13.62%
12.90%
15.82%
17.25%
16.33%
0.72
(2.71)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.66%
12.94%
15.88%
17.33%
16.43%
0.72
(2.77)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
62.02%
59.61%
58.94%
56.89%
57.87%
2.41
4.15
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
1.43%
1.58%
1.62%
1.86%
1.87%
(0.15)
(0.44)
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.03%
1.23%
1.40%
1.63%
1.41%
(0.20)
(0.38)
Operating return on average common equity (1)
11.58%
13.98%
15.82%
18.16%
15.50%
(2.40)
(3.92)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
11.62%
14.03%
15.88%
18.24%
15.59%
(2.41)
(3.97)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
3.79%
3.94%
4.02%
3.99%
4.02%
(0.15)
(0.23)
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.24%
3.25%
3.32%
3.35%
3.41%
(0.01)
(0.17)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.10%
0.11%
0.13%
0.18%
0.29%
(0.01)
(0.19)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.18%
0.18%
0.20%
0.27%
0.38%
—
(0.20)
Cost of total deposits
0.06%
0.06%
0.08%
0.11%
0.17%
—
(0.11)
Cost of total funding (3)
0.11%
0.11%
0.12%
0.16%
0.24%
—
(0.13)
Net interest margin (2)
3.14%
3.15%
3.21%
3.20%
3.18%
(0.01)
(0.04)
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
8.92%
10.78%
11.03%
9.84%
8.84%
(1.86)
0.08
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
76.85%
74.70%
74.78%
76.52%
77.26%
2.15
(0.41)
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
84.77%
82.12%
82.07%
84.59%
86.55%
2.65
(1.78)
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
41.35%
41.69%
41.14%
40.61%
39.49%
(0.34)
1.86
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
96.82%
96.84%
96.72%
96.21%
95.15%
(0.02)
1.67
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.18%
0.23%
0.24%
0.22%
0.25%
(0.05)
(0.07)
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14%
0.17%
0.17%
0.17%
0.19%
(0.03)
(0.05)
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.14%
1.16%
1.23%
1.33%
1.49%
(0.02)
(0.35)
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
14.0%
14.3%
14.9%
15.4%
15.8%
(0.30)
(1.80)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
11.3%
11.6%
12.0%
12.4%
12.6%
(0.30)
(1.30)
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4) Estimated holding company ratios.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 3,884,784
$ 3,786,887
$ 3,561,764
$ 3,580,386
$ 3,455,773
3%
12%
Owner occupied term, net
2,327,899
2,332,422
2,330,338
2,398,326
2,358,169
0%
(1)%
Multifamily, net
4,323,633
4,051,202
3,813,024
3,553,704
3,421,320
7%
26%
Construction & development, net
940,286
890,338
882,778
857,866
876,297
6%
7%
Residential development, net
195,308
206,990
177,148
193,904
190,841
(6)%
2%
Commercial:
Term, net (1)
2,772,206
3,008,473
3,159,466
3,748,269
4,350,763
(8)%
(36)%
Lines of credit & other, net
871,483
910,733
930,350
908,518
825,162
(4)%
6%
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,484,252
1,467,676
1,457,248
1,437,372
1,420,977
1%
4%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
4,748,266
4,517,266
4,330,860
4,145,432
3,958,644
5%
20%
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,250,702
1,197,170
1,133,823
1,118,278
1,097,168
4%
14%
Consumer & other, net
176,942
184,023
193,141
201,684
205,746
(4)%
(14)%
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
$ 22,143,739
$ 22,160,860
2%
4%
(1) The Bank participated in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:
Net PPP loan balance
$172,790
$ 380,440
$ 726,737
$ 1,380,212
$ 2,047,793
(55)%
(92)%
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
17%
17%
16%
16%
15%
Owner occupied term, net
10%
10%
11%
11%
11%
Multifamily, net
19%
18%
17%
16%
15%
Construction & development, net
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
Residential development, net
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
Commercial:
Term, net
12%
13%
14%
17%
20%
Lines of credit & other, net
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
Leases & equipment finance, net
6%
7%
7%
6%
6%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
21%
20%
20%
19%
18%
Home equity loans & lines, net
5%
5%
5%
5%
5%
Consumer & other, net
1%
1%
1%
1%
1%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 11,058,251
$ 11,023,724
$ 11,121,127
$ 10,718,921
$ 10,500,482
0%
5%
Demand, interest bearing
3,955,329
3,774,937
3,758,019
3,466,251
3,244,624
5%
22%
Money market
7,572,581
7,611,718
7,780,442
7,559,621
7,554,798
(1)%
0%
Savings
2,429,073
2,375,723
2,325,929
2,221,524
2,109,211
2%
15%
Time
1,684,353
1,808,583
1,922,880
2,187,236
2,477,718
(7)%
(32)%
Total
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
$ 26,153,553
$ 25,886,833
0%
3%
Total core deposits (1)
$ 26,140,993
$ 25,964,358
$ 26,029,814
$ 25,122,851
$ 24,740,621
1%
6%
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
42%
41%
41%
41%
41%
Demand, interest bearing
15%
14%
14%
13%
12%
Money market
28%
29%
29%
29%
29%
Savings
9%
9%
9%
9%
8%
Time
6%
7%
7%
8%
10%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
428,915
428,181
425,337
424,626
422,792
Demand, interest bearing
63,800
66,010
70,749
71,411
72,156
Money market
56,783
57,222
57,794
58,289
58,409
Savings
160,267
160,449
161,698
161,902
161,432
Time
34,127
35,665
37,172
39,560
43,637
Total
743,892
747,527
752,750
755,788
758,426
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 25.8
$ 25.7
$ 26.1
$ 25.2
$ 24.8
Demand, interest bearing
62.0
57.2
53.1
48.5
45.0
Money market
133.4
133.0
134.6
129.7
129.3
Savings
15.2
14.8
14.4
13.7
13.1
Time
49.4
50.7
51.7
55.3
56.8
Total
$ 35.9
$ 35.6
$ 35.7
$ 34.6
$ 34.1
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate, net
$ 5,950
$ 5,767
$ 5,952
$ 9,034
$ 9,432
3%
(37)%
Commercial, net
12,415
13,098
18,200
11,639
19,784
(5)%
(37)%
Residential, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Total Loans and leases on non-accrual status
18,365
18,865
24,152
20,673
29,216
(3)%
(37)%
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing:
Commercial real estate, net
1
1
1
1
1
0%
0%
Commercial, net
8
4,160
2,454
2,255
756
(100)%
(99)%
Residential, net
23,162
27,981
24,919
26,648
24,524
(17)%
(6)%
Consumer & other, net
111
194
116
240
331
(43)%
(66)%
Total Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing
23,282
32,336
27,490
29,144
25,612
(28)%
(9)%
Total non-performing loans and leases
41,647
51,201
51,642
49,817
54,828
(19)%
(24)%
Other real estate owned
1,868
1,868
1,868
181
1,405
0%
33%
Total non-performing assets
$ 43,515
$ 53,069
$ 53,510
$ 49,998
$ 56,233
(18)%
(23)%
Performing restructured loans and leases
$ 8,405
$ 6,694
$ 9,849
$ 13,072
$ 9,921
26%
(15)%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 42,409
$ 31,680
$ 41,326
$ 30,646
$ 51,120
34%
(17)%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.18%
0.14%
0.19%
0.14%
0.23%
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.18%
0.23%
0.24%
0.22%
0.25%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14%
0.17%
0.17%
0.17%
0.19%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and
Balance, beginning of period
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
$ 279,887
$ 311,283
$ 328,401
(4)%
(24)%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
5,696
(1,751)
(16,132)
(17,775)
526
(425)%
983%
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
—
(58)
(916)
(129)
(41)
(100)%
(100)%
Commercial, net
(7,858)
(10,197)
(8,521)
(16,093)
(19,614)
(23)%
(60)%
Residential, net
(167)
—
—
—
(70)
nm
139%
Consumer & other, net
(885)
(675)
(936)
(857)
(1,190)
31%
(26)%
Total charge-offs
(8,910)
(10,930)
(10,373)
(17,079)
(20,915)
(18)%
(57)%
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
25
56
120
89
380
(55)%
(93)%
Commercial, net
2,545
2,585
3,346
2,681
2,091
(2)%
22%
Residential, net
173
326
281
209
108
(47)%
60%
Consumer & other, net
623
566
431
479
692
10%
(10)%
Total recoveries
3,366
3,533
4,178
3,458
3,271
(5)%
3%
Net charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
25
(2)
(796)
(40)
339
nm
(93)%
Commercial, net
(5,313)
(7,612)
(5,175)
(13,412)
(17,523)
(30)%
(70)%
Residential, net
6
326
281
209
38
(98)%
(84)%
Consumer & other, net
(262)
(109)
(505)
(378)
(498)
140%
(47)%
Total net charge-offs
(5,544)
(7,397)
(6,195)
(13,621)
(17,644)
(25)%
(69)%
Balance, end of period
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
$ 279,887
$ 311,283
0%
(20)%
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 12,767
$ 11,752
$ 14,539
$ 19,760
$ 20,286
9%
(37)%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
151
1,015
(2,787)
(5,221)
(526)
(85)%
(129)%
Balance, end of period
12,918
12,767
11,752
14,539
19,760
1%
(35)%
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 261,482
$ 261,179
$ 269,312
$ 294,426
$ 331,043
0%
(21)%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.10%
0.13%
0.11%
0.25%
0.33%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
37.78%
32.32%
40.28%
20.25%
15.64%
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.08%
1.10%
1.17%
1.26%
1.40%
ACL to loans and leases
1.14%
1.16%
1.23%
1.33%
1.49%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Expense
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Yields
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 286,307
$ 2,262
3.16%
$ 366,043
$ 2,907
3.18%
$ 703,557
$ 4,845
2.75%
Loans and leases (1)
22,566,109
212,142
3.79%
22,098,818
218,594
3.94%
21,692,639
216,296
4.02%
Taxable securities
3,659,145
18,811
2.06%
3,681,650
16,668
1.81%
2,945,896
13,710
1.86%
Non-taxable securities (2)
234,186
1,726
2.95%
247,183
1,831
2.96%
252,741
1,915
3.03%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,618,528
1,353
0.21%
3,190,380
1,229
0.15%
2,483,451
624
0.10%
Total interest-earning assets
29,364,275
$ 236,294
3.24%
29,584,074
$ 241,229
3.25%
28,078,284
$ 237,390
3.41%
Other assets
1,233,138
1,302,304
1,314,206
Total assets
$ 30,597,413
$ 30,886,378
$ 29,392,490
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,812,173
$ 498
0.05%
$ 3,765,212
$ 524
0.06%
$ 3,125,398
$ 414
0.05%
Money market deposits
7,640,810
1,408
0.07%
7,717,844
1,448
0.07%
7,360,512
1,491
0.08%
Savings deposits
2,405,958
205
0.03%
2,342,865
206
0.03%
1,998,927
163
0.03%
Time deposits
1,753,880
1,805
0.42%
1,864,949
2,179
0.46%
2,681,361
8,610
1.30%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,612,821
3,916
0.10%
15,690,870
4,357
0.11%
15,166,198
10,678
0.29%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
486,542
63
0.05%
484,891
48
0.04%
395,946
76
0.08%
Borrowings
6,313
49
3.16%
6,353
51
3.19%
539,077
1,772
1.33%
Junior subordinated debentures
380,985
3,149
3.35%
387,471
3,019
3.09%
343,473
3,052
3.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,486,661
$ 7,177
0.18%
16,569,585
$ 7,475
0.18%
16,444,694
$ 15,578
0.38%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
11,007,034
11,219,766
9,897,749
Other liabilities
388,659
379,274
375,176
Total liabilities
27,882,354
28,168,625
26,717,619
Common equity
2,715,059
2,717,753
2,674,871
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,597,413
$ 30,886,378
$ 29,392,490
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 229,117
$ 233,754
$ 221,812
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.06%
3.07%
3.03%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.14%
3.15%
3.18%
(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $354,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $375,000 for December 31, 2021 and $381,000 for March 31, 2021.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Net interest income
$ 227,087
$ 231,250
$ 232,348
$ 226,915
$ 217,574
(2)%
4%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
4
—
—
4
(50)%
(50)%
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(706)
471%
277%
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
7,047
(303)
1,429
(4,481)
11,750
nm
(40)%
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
2,782
(510)
nm
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
35,650
42,812
34,849
48,151
32,913
(17)%
8%
Total non-interest income
18,989
39,375
39,367
46,456
43,451
(52)%
(56)%
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
2,278
15,183
—
—
—
(85)%
nm
Exit and disposal costs
3,033
3,022
3,813
4,728
1,200
0%
153%
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
148,423
150,587
146,931
146,877
145,161
(1)%
2%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
3,735
4,314
3,680
970
(790)
(13)%
nm
Total non-interest expense
157,469
173,106
154,424
152,575
145,571
(9)%
8%
Income before income taxes
83,803
98,255
136,210
143,792
115,454
(15)%
(27)%
Provision for income taxes
20,917
24,067
33,945
35,630
28,106
(13)%
(26)%
Net income
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
$ 108,162
$ 87,348
(15)%
(28)%
Effective Tax Rate
25%
24%
25%
25%
24%
Efficiency Ratio
64%
64%
57%
56%
56%
Total assets
$ 30,153,079
$ 30,155,058
$ 30,419,108
$ 29,720,182
$ 29,529,769
0%
2%
Total loans and leases
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
$ 22,143,739
$ 22,160,860
2%
4%
Total deposits
$ 26,479,078
$ 26,370,568
$ 26,510,938
$ 25,820,776
$ 25,425,339
0%
4%
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
2.32%
1.52%
1.52%
1.45%
1.74%
FHLMC 30 year fixed
4.67%
3.11%
3.01%
2.98%
3.18%
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Net interest income
$ 1,676
$ 2,129
$ 2,726
$ 2,848
$ 3,857
(21)%
(57)%
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
16,844
23,624
30,293
41,367
62,505
(29)%
(73)%
Servicing
9,140
9,457
9,172
9,120
9,087
(3)%
1%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(5,347)
(5,311)
(4,681)
(4,366)
(4,545)
1%
18%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
40,149
15,415
(634)
(1,678)
(2,014)
160%
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
194
178
188
176
316
9%
(39)%
Total non-interest income
60,980
43,363
34,338
44,619
65,349
41%
(7)%
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense
28,696
30,919
33,009
37,795
41,231
(7)%
(30)%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
(3,735)
(4,314)
(3,680)
(970)
790
(13)%
nm
Total non-interest expense
24,961
26,605
29,329
36,825
42,021
(6)%
(41)%
Income before income taxes
37,695
18,887
7,735
10,642
27,185
100%
39%
Provision for income taxes
9,424
4,721
1,934
2,661
6,796
100%
39%
Net income
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
$ 5,801
$ 7,981
$ 20,389
100%
39%
Effective Tax Rate
25%
25%
25%
25%
25%
Efficiency Ratio
40%
58%
79%
78%
61%
Total assets
$ 484,047
$ 485,878
$ 472,371
$ 564,783
$ 506,911
0%
(5)%
Loans held for sale
$ 309,946
$ 353,105
$ 352,466
$ 429,052
$ 376,481
(12)%
(18)%
Total deposits
$ 220,509
$ 224,117
$ 397,459
$ 332,777
$ 461,494
(2)%
(52)%
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 649,122
$ 871,268
$ 987,281
$ 1,253,023
$ 1,635,532
(25)%
(60)%
Gain on sale margin
2.59%
2.71%
3.07%
3.30%
3.82%
Direct LHFS expense
$ 14,296
$ 18,150
$ 19,958
$ 25,459
$ 31,151
(21)%
(54)%
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.20%
2.08%
2.02%
2.03%
1.90%
MSR Statistics:
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 12,810,574
$ 12,755,671
$ 12,853,291
$ 12,897,032
$ 13,030,467
0%
(2)%
MSR, net
$ 165,807
$ 123,615
$ 105,834
$ 102,699
$ 100,413
34%
65%
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.29%
0.97%
0.82%
0.80%
0.77%
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
2.32%
1.52%
1.52%
1.45%
1.74%
FHLMC 30 year fixed
4.67%
3.11%
3.01%
2.98%
3.18%
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 2,607,598
$ 2,749,270
$ 2,722,379
$ 2,766,316
$ 2,681,869
(5)%
(3)%
Less: Goodwill
—
—
—
—
2,715
nm
(100)%
Less: Other intangible assets, net
7,815
8,840
9,970
11,100
12,230
(12)%
(36)%
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 2,599,783
$ 2,740,430
$ 2,712,409
$ 2,755,216
$ 2,666,924
(5)%
(3)%
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
$ (183,756)
1,759
20,209
50,629
38,132
nm
(582)%
Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI
c
$ 2,783,539
$ 2,738,671
$ 2,692,200
$ 2,704,587
$ 2,628,792
2%
6%
Total assets
d
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
$ 30,036,680
0%
2%
Less: Goodwill
—
—
—
—
2,715
nm
(100)%
Less: Other intangible assets, net
7,815
8,840
9,970
11,100
12,230
(12)%
(36)%
Tangible assets
e
$ 30,629,311
$ 30,632,096
$ 30,881,509
$ 30,273,865
$ 30,021,735
0%
2%
Common shares outstanding at period end
f
216,967
216,626
216,622
220,626
220,491
0%
(2)%
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / d
8.51%
8.97%
8.81%
9.13%
8.93%
(0.46)
(0.42)
Tangible common equity ratio
b / e
8.49%
8.95%
8.78%
9.10%
8.88%
(0.46)
(0.39)
Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI
c / e
9.09%
8.94%
8.72%
8.93%
8.76%
0.15
0.33
Book value per common share
a / f
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
$ 12.16
(5)%
(1)%
Tangible book value per common share
b / f
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
$ 12.10
(5)%
(1)%
Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI
c / f
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
$ 12.43
$ 12.26
$ 11.92
2%
8%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ 2
$ 4
$ —
$ —
$ 4
(50)%
(50)%
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(706)
471%
277%
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
7,047
(303)
1,429
(4,481)
11,750
nm
(40)%
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
2,782
(510)
nm
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
40,149
15,415
(634)
(1,678)
(2,014)
160%
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 23,488
$ 11,978
$ 3,884
$ (3,373)
$ 8,524
96%
176%
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
$ —
$ —
$ —
(85)%
nm
Exit and disposal costs
3,033
3,022
3,813
4,728
1,200
0%
153%
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
$ 3,813
$ 4,728
$ 1,200
(71)%
343%
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 229,117
$ 233,754
$ 235,452
$ 230,140
$ 221,812
(2)%
3%
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 79,969
$ 82,738
$ 73,705
$ 91,075
$ 108,800
(3)%
(26)%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
3,373
(8,524)
96%
176%
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 56,481
$ 70,760
$ 69,821
$ 94,448
$ 100,276
(20)%
(44)%
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 309,086
$ 316,492
$ 309,157
$ 321,215
$ 330,612
(2)%
(7)%
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 285,598
$ 304,514
$ 305,273
$ 324,588
$ 322,088
(6)%
(11)%
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 182,430
$ 199,711
$ 183,753
$ 189,400
$ 187,592
(9)%
(3)%
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(5,311)
(18,205)
(3,813)
(4,728)
(1,200)
(71)%
343%
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 177,119
$ 181,506
$ 179,940
$ 184,672
$ 186,392
(2)%
(5)%
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
$ 116,143
$ 107,737
3%
(15)%
Provision for income taxes
30,341
28,788
35,879
38,291
34,902
5%
(13)%
Income before provision for income taxes
121,498
117,142
143,945
154,434
142,639
4%
(15)%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
nm
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
126,302
116,406
125,026
131,438
142,639
9%
(11)%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
3,373
(8,524)
96%
176%
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
1,200
(71)%
343%
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 108,125
$ 122,633
$ 124,955
$ 139,539
$ 135,315
(12)%
(20)%
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
$ 116,143
$ 107,737
3%
(15)%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(23,488)
(11,978)
(3,884)
3,373
(8,524)
96%
176%
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
1,200
(71)%
343%
Tax effect of adjustments
4,576
1,190
18
(2,025)
1,831
285%
150%
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 77,556
$ 95,771
$ 108,013
$ 122,219
$ 102,244
(19)%
(24)%
nm = not meaningful
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Average assets
n
$ 30,597,413
$ 30,886,378
$ 30,614,374
$ 30,156,017
$ 29,392,490
(1)%
4%
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
8,407
9,491
10,609
12,615
15,598
(11)%
(46)%
Average tangible assets
o
$ 30,589,006
$ 30,876,887
$ 30,603,765
$ 30,143,402
$ 29,376,892
(1)%
4%
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 2,715,059
$ 2,717,753
$ 2,709,641
$ 2,700,010
$ 2,674,871
0%
2%
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
8,407
9,491
10,609
12,615
15,598
(11)%
(46)%
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 2,706,652
$ 2,708,262
$ 2,699,032
$ 2,687,395
$ 2,659,273
0%
2%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
216,782
216,624
218,416
220,593
220,367
0%
(2)%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
217,392
217,356
218,978
221,022
220,891
0%
(2)%
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
2%
(14)%
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
2%
(14)%
Efficiency ratio
h / f
59.02%
63.10%
59.44%
58.96%
56.74%
(4.08)
2.28
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.67%
1.50%
1.62%
1.75%
1.97%
0.17
(0.30)
Return on average assets
j / n
1.21%
1.13%
1.40%
1.54%
1.49%
0.08
(0.28)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.21%
1.14%
1.40%
1.55%
1.49%
0.07
(0.28)
Return on average common equity
j / p
13.62%
12.90%
15.82%
17.25%
16.33%
0.72
(2.71)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
13.66%
12.94%
15.88%
17.33%
16.43%
0.72
(2.77)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic
m / r
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.49
$ 0.55
$ 0.46
(18)%
(22)%
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted
m / s
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
$ 0.49
$ 0.55
$ 0.46
(18)%
(22)%
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
62.02%
59.61%
58.94%
56.89%
57.87%
2.41
4.15
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
1.43%
1.58%
1.62%
1.86%
1.87%
(0.15)
(0.44)
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.03%
1.23%
1.40%
1.63%
1.41%
(0.20)
(0.38)
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.03%
1.23%
1.40%
1.63%
1.41%
(0.20)
(0.38)
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
11.58%
13.98%
15.82%
18.16%
15.50%
(2.40)
(3.92)
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
11.62%
14.03%
15.88%
18.24%
15.59%
(2.41)
(3.97)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ 2
$ 4
$ —
$ —
$ 4
(50)%
(50)%
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(2,661)
(466)
(343)
4
(706)
471%
277%
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives
7,047
(303)
1,429
(4,481)
11,750
nm
(40)%
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(21,049)
(2,672)
3,432
2,782
(510)
688%
4,027%
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (16,661)
$ (3,437)
$ 4,518
$ (1,695)
$ 10,538
385%
(258)%
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
$ —
$ —
$ —
(85)%
nm
Exit and disposal costs
3,033
3,022
3,813
4,728
1,200
0%
153%
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
$ 3,813
$ 4,728
$ 1,200
(71)%
343%
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 227,441
$ 231,625
$ 232,726
$ 227,292
$ 217,955
(2)%
4%
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 18,989
$ 39,375
$ 39,367
$ 46,456
$ 43,451
(52)%
(56)%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
1,695
(10,538)
385%
(258)%
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 35,650
$ 42,812
$ 34,849
$ 48,151
$ 32,913
(17)%
8%
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 246,430
$ 271,000
$ 272,093
$ 273,748
$ 261,406
(9)%
(6)%
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 263,091
$ 274,437
$ 267,575
$ 275,443
$ 250,868
(4)%
5%
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2)
h
$ 157,469
$ 173,106
$ 154,424
$ 152,575
$ 145,571
(9)%
8%
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(5,311)
(18,205)
(3,813)
(4,728)
(1,200)
(71)%
343%
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 152,158
$ 154,901
$ 150,611
$ 147,847
$ 144,371
(2)%
5%
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
$ 108,162
$ 87,348
(15)%
(28)%
Provision for income taxes
20,917
24,067
33,945
35,630
28,106
(13)%
(26)%
Income before provision for income taxes
83,803
98,255
136,210
143,792
115,454
(15)%
(27)%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
4,804
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
nm
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
88,607
97,519
117,291
120,796
115,454
(9)%
(23)%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
1,695
(10,538)
385%
(258)%
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
1,200
(71)%
343%
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 110,579
$ 119,161
$ 116,586
$ 127,219
$ 106,116
(7)%
4%
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
$ 108,162
$ 87,348
(15)%
(28)%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
16,661
3,437
(4,518)
1,695
(10,538)
385%
(258)%
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
5,311
18,205
3,813
4,728
1,200
(71)%
343%
Tax effect of adjustments
(5,462)
(2,664)
176
(1,606)
2,335
105%
(334)%
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 79,396
$ 93,166
$ 101,736
$ 112,979
$ 80,345
(15)%
(1)%
Efficiency ratio
h / f
63.90%
63.88%
56.75%
55.74%
55.69%
0.02
8.21
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
57.83%
56.44%
56.29%
53.68%
57.55%
1.39
0.28
Core Banking net income / Consolidated net income
68.99%
83.97%
94.63%
93.13%
81.08%
(14.98)
(12.09)
Core Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income
102.37%
97.28%
94.19%
92.44%
78.58%
5.09
23.79
nm = not meaningful
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
$ 40,149
$ 15,415
$ (634)
$ (1,678)
$ (2,014)
160%
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 40,149
$ 15,415
$ (634)
$ (1,678)
$ (2,014)
160%
nm
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
nm
nm
Net interest income
c
$ 1,676
$ 2,129
$ 2,726
$ 2,848
$ 3,857
(21)%
(57)%
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 60,980
$ 43,363
$ 34,338
$ 44,619
$ 65,349
41%
(7)%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(40,149)
(15,415)
634
1,678
2,014
160%
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 20,831
$ 27,948
$ 34,972
$ 46,297
$ 67,363
(25)%
(69)%
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 62,656
$ 45,492
$ 37,064
$ 47,467
$ 69,206
38%
(9)%
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
22,507
30,077
37,698
49,145
71,220
(25)%
(68)%
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (1)
h
24,961
26,605
29,329
36,825
42,021
(6)%
(41)%
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 24,961
$ 26,605
$ 29,329
$ 36,825
$ 42,021
(6)%
(41)%
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
$ 5,801
$ 7,981
$ 20,389
100%
39%
Provision for income taxes
9,424
4,721
1,934
2,661
6,796
100%
39%
Income before provision for income taxes
37,695
18,887
7,735
10,642
27,185
100%
39%
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
37,695
18,887
7,735
10,642
27,185
100%
39%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(40,149)
(15,415)
634
1,678
2,014
160%
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ (2,454)
$ 3,472
$ 8,369
$ 12,320
$ 29,199
(171)%
(108)%
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
$ 5,801
$ 7,981
$ 20,389
100%
39%
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(40,149)
(15,415)
634
1,678
2,014
160%
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Tax effect of adjustments
10,037
3,854
(159)
(420)
(504)
160%
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ (1,841)
$ 2,605
$ 6,276
$ 9,239
$ 21,899
(171)%
(108)%
Efficiency ratio
h / f
39.84%
58.48%
79.13%
77.58%
60.72%
(18.64)
(20.88)
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
110.90%
88.46%
77.80%
74.93%
59.00%
22.44
51.90
Mortgage Banking net income / Consolidated net income
31.01%
16.03%
5.37%
6.87%
18.92%
14.98
12.09
Mortgage Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income
(2.37)%
2.72%
5.81%
7.56%
21.42%
(5.09)
(23.79)
nm = not meaningful
(1) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation