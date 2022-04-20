Starzz Cannabis is changing the game in Cultivation

MONROE, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's still the dawn of a new era for Michigan cannabis as Starzz Cannabis, the #1 premium cannabis cultivator in the state, is still on a mission to challenge the status quo and deliver a superior quality product that goes beyond the standard corporate weed people are accustomed to today.

Starzz Cannabis (PRNewswire)

Newly launched and now distributing its premium flower to dispensaries throughout the state, Starzz continues to be laser focused on growing high quality, diverse cannabinoid profiles, and excellent tastes and aesthetics Purely natural, lab-tested, and non-remediated for maximum potency and safety, Starzz is using its nearly three decades of industry experience to ignite a paradigm shift within the cannabis cultivation market and deliver a new and revolutionary cannabis flower that focuses on quality, potency, and safety.

Starzz is using its nearly 3 decades of industry experience to ignite a paradigm shift within the cannabis market

"When we last sat down early this year, we discussed what kind of marijuana people are used to today and it still remains more than ever that it's corporate weed. Now that we are starting to get customer feedback, we see that people are finally starting to see that corporate weed and a lot of the weed in the Michigan market is generally low quality, low potency, and in many cases remediated, said Mike Dabs, a Starzz company representative. "Being from the Michigan ourselves, our vision is to educate our beloved Michigan community on what high-quality cannabis really is by introducing a superior level of product that is currently nowhere to be found on the market today. We also are focused on educating the consumers on what remediated cannabis is and why we think you should never ever smoke it. Everyone deserves better than what is out there and enough is enough. There is so much more I can tell you, but I'll save that for our next interview!"

The company's cannabis flower can now be found within dispensaries in exclusive locations throughout Michigan. For more information or to learn more about where you can find Starzz Cannabis throughout the state, visit https://www.starzzcannabis.com/. Be sure to follow @StarzzCannabis on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest product news and announcements.

Media Contacts:

Mike Dabs

(734) 322-3304

Info@Starzzcannabis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Starzz Cannabis