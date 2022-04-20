SHINE and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Expand Contraband Detection

New project develops neutron-based technology to detect and identify illegal narcotics and contraband in commercial cargo at ports of entry

JANESVILLE, Wis., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC (SHINE), a next-generation nuclear technology company, today announced it has been awarded a potential 42-month contract with a total funding potential of approximately $16.8 million to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expand its Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) program and improve border security. The contract, awarded by the DHS Office of Procurement Operations (OPO) on behalf of the DHS Science & Technology Directorate, will fund the R&D and testing of an advanced prototype NII system using SHINE's neutron generator technology.

SHINE's project, titled "Interrogation with Neutrons – Screening for Threats and Interdicting Narcotics in Cargo at High Throughput" or IN-STINCT, is intended to develop a safe, new tool to detect and identify illegal bulk narcotics and other contraband material in commercial cargo at ports of entry. If successful, the system would complement current methods, tools, and suite of high-energy x-ray screening equipment within DHS U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"IN-STINCT aligns with SHINE's mission to deploy safe and reliable fusion technologies in ways that benefit humanity, in this case, by enabling the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to detect and identify illegal narcotics and contraband at ports of entry," said Jess Giffey, general manager of SHINE's Systems & Manufacturing Division. "This project demonstrates our ability to leverage the maturity of our technology to meet the ever-changing demands of organizations like the Department of Homeland Security."

Initial modeling, design, and project management for IN-STINCT will begin immediately at SHINE's Systems and Manufacturing Division near Fitchburg, Wis., along with extensive data collection and testing activities for IN-STINCT's contraband detection system in both SHINE's facilities and at its sister company Phoenix LLC's neutron imaging center.

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company, deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to create a scalable path toward fusion energy. Based in southern Wisconsin, with headquarters in Janesville, and with a future site in development in Europe, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology in a step-wise approach. Our systems are used for industrial imaging of components in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and other sectors. And SHINE's proprietary isotope production processes create molybdenum-99 and non-carrier-added lutetium-177 used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease and late-stage cancer. For more information, follow SHINE on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

