InventHelp Inventors Develop Archery Product for Visually-Impaired Individuals (DNV-315)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way for individuals with visual impairments to engage in archery and other target shooting activities," said one of two inventors, from Limon, Colo., "so we invented the ARCHERY BUDDY. Our design can be used recreationally by archers, as well as in target shooting competitions by para-Olympians."

The invention provides an innovative new product for target archers with visual impairments. In doing so, it offers an improved way to point and fire an arrow at the target. As a result, it enables the user to engage in an activity that might otherwise be difficult or impossible and it could provide a sense of independence and self-reliance. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for visually-impaired individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

