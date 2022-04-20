Globe Life Announces Executive Promotions

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced today the promotions of Frank Svoboda and Matt Darden to the newly created titles of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life) (PRNewswire)

"We congratulate Frank and Matt on their well-deserved promotions which reflect the significant contributions they have made to Globe Life over the past several years," said Globe Life Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison. "They have each provided outstanding executive leadership and together they bring a vast range of experience and skill sets to the Company. Frank and Matt have been instrumental in the development and execution of the Company's strategy and will continue to work closely with us on all aspects of Globe Life's business."

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for middle-income families marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.