Dung Nguyen, MD, Receives Sunflower's 2021 Summit Award for Excellence in Care

LENEXA, Kan., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Health Plan, in collaboration with its parent company, Centene Corporation, has awarded Dr. Dung Nguyen, Wichita-based physician, with its national distinction of provider excellence.

Sunflower selected Dr. Nguyen to recognize the extraordinary efforts he and his staff have made to deliver quality care and clinical excellence to Sunflower members. These results indicate a focus on ensuring appropriate screenings and follow up, which often requires coordinated outreach and patient education.

"On behalf of Sunflower Health Plan, I'm pleased to recognize Dr. Dung Nguyen for the excellent service he provides to our members in the Wichita area," said Sunflower President and CEO Michael Stephens. "Our goal at Sunflower is to provide the highest quality of care and services to our members, and that would not be possible without outstanding providers like Dr. Nguyen. With the 2021 Summit Award for Excellence in Care, we thank Dr. Nguyen and his team for their ongoing dedication to the best health of all they serve."

Sunflower Health Plan presented the award to Dr. Nguyen on April 19 at Nguyen Family Medicine.

"Dr. Nguyen and the Nguyen Family Medicine clinic staff have demonstrated that they are champions of exceptional patient care," said Dr. Michael Skoch, Sunflower chief medical director. "These exemplary results point to well-designed patient outreach procedures and a genuine commitment to improving health outcomes."

Dr. Nguyen earned his medical degree from Ho Chi Minh City Medicine and Pharmacy University, and is board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine.

Centene has sponsored this annual award since 2008, recognizing practitioners for their exemplary performance in a variety of quality measures.

About Sunflower Health Plan – Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

