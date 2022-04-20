DFND INTRODUCES SLEEPWEAR POWERED BY CELLIANT®

LOS ANGELES , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFND, a leading compression and apparel brand designed for the military, firefighters, first responders and pro athletes, now available to athletes everywhere, has partnered with Hologenix®, creators of CELLIANT® to introduce a line of unisex sleepwear: DFND REST. Designed for the "warrior athlete," the revolutionary sleepwear is powered by DFND X CELLIANT®, the trailblazer in bio-responsive infrared textiles.

Both DFND and Hologenix are focused on increasing recovery and enhancing performance for the human body, so the partnership couldn't be more ideal. CELLIANT's science-backed infrared (IR) technology is a natural blend of bioceramics that allows textiles to capture and convert body heat into infrared energy. DFND REST powered by CELLIANT notes that it is "clinically proven to enhance tissue oxygen levels to help your body be at its best."



DFND REST powered by CELLIANT includes three unisex designs in two colors each, Tan and Heather Grey: IR Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt; IR Long Sleeve V-Neck Shirt and IR Sleepwear Long John; and two designs in Black: IR Recover RX Hood; IR Recover RX Jogger.



DFND REST, like all DFND products, is designed, tested and made in the USA. CELLIANT's proprietary mineral formula is processed and manufactured in the USA.



DFND REST will be featured at the following upcoming shows: the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Exposition and Industry Day, April 26 to 27 at Fort Eustis; Warrior West, April 27 to 28 at the San Diego Convention Center; Modern Day Marine, May 10 to 12, Washington, D.C.; The Human Performance & Biosystems Summit, June 29 to 30 at National Harbor, Maryland; National Guard Conference & Exhibition, August 26 to 29, Columbus, Ohio; and AUSA, October 10 to 12, Washington, D.C.



"CELLIANT is specially engineered to enhance sleep, rest and recovery, and the partnership with DFND strongly reinforces our brand values," said Seth Casden, Hologenix Co-Founder and CEO. "We are very excited about this product launch."



"With sleep and rest being so critical to the core components of performance and recovery, DFND is proud to partner with Hologenix on its industry-leading, science-backed CELLIANT technology to bring this product to the market to make an impact in the lives of soldiers and athletes alike," concluded DFND President Steve Burnett. "Improved sleep is needed for both physical and mental health, and we are pleased to present these products at our upcoming shows where rest and recovery are key components of our brand pillars."



For more information or to purchase DFND X CELLIANT Sleepwear visit: https://dfndusa.com/collections/rest-sleep

About Hologenix and CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies.



CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen nine peer-reviewed published studies that demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy. For more information, visit celliant.com.



About DFND

Started in 2015, DFND (pronounced "de-fend") is the brainchild of two industry veterans whose aim was to bring quality performance apparel to the people who needed it most, our U.S. Military and First Responders. Proudly specializing in developing products that maximize human performance, DFND currently offers a Graduated Compression for Injury Prevention, Training, and Recovery, a complete line of Training Gear and a specialized Fire Resistant (FR) line. Every item that DFND offers is 100% Made in USA and 100% Berry Compliant, and is uniquely crafted to support the needs of athletes training at any level.

Since its initial launch, DFND has been adopted by the NBA, NFL, and over 100 NCAA D1 collegiate teams. In addition, individual Olympic athletes, as well as NHL, MLB, MMA, and other elite athletes around the world chose to train and recover in DFND products every day. For more information, visit dfndusa.com.

