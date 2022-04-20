Color The Town Orange: Kubota Partners with Crayola Giving Kids Fun Ways to Dream Big

Inspiring Creative Ways to Do More Together through National Crayola Experience Takeover Events with Real Kubota Equipment & Interactive Experiences, Online Activities that Engage Families

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation and Crayola announced a partnership today to inspire the next generation of business owners, builders, farmers, do-it-yourselfers, and leaders by highlighting the unique and creative role that machines play in building and shaping communities.

Kubota and Crayola’s national partnership includes an immersive, interactive event touring to Crayola’s hands-on family attractions called Kubota Machine Adventures; a special edition Kubota Coloring & Activity Book; classroom activities and educational content; and at home crafts. (PRNewswire)

Kids across the country are encouraged to dream big through a myriad of national partnership activities, including experiencing an immersive, interactive event touring Crayola's hands-on family attractions; a special edition Kubota Coloring & Activity Book; classroom activities and educational content; and at-home crafts.

"We are proud of the important part our dealers and equipment play in farming and food production, in building and maintaining our communities, and in enhancing our overall way of life," said Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support and Strategic Projects for Kubota Tractor Corporation. "This year marks our 50th year in the U.S., powering and empowering the American dream through bright orange equipment, and our partnership with Crayola is a new and engaging way to highlight how communities have helped us become one of the leading equipment manufacturers in the U.S. Our hope is to inspire creativity and learning for the next generation to help kids see what's possible when we all work together to better our towns, cities and countrysides."

In-Person with Kubota and Crayola

The brands will transform Crayola Experience family attractions into "Kubota Machine Adventures" in a five-market national takeover tour beginning in May. The limited-time takeovers will have kids (and kids at heart) engaging in more than 20 hands-on activities featuring Kubota's iconic orange equipment—such as excavators, tractors, mowers and RTVs—across the fictional town of Crayonville. Throughout the immersive experience, kids will discover how the human power of creativity and the machine power of Kubota equipment together can drive innovation to build better and stronger communities.

"Our collaboration with Kubota allows us to create an amazing opportunity for thousands of children to learn through creativity how equipment is used to design and build the world around us," said Victoria Lozano, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Crayola Attractions and Retail. "Kids will have fun using their imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills—along with Kubota machines—to bring to life the colorful community of Crayonville and discover how they can build a better future."

The Kubota Machine Adventures takeover will tour throughout 2022, making stops at Crayola Experience's five locations in Orlando, Fla. (May 17-June 18); Mall of America/Bloomington, Minn. (June 30 -July 21), Easton, Pa. (Aug. 2-Sept. 12); Plano, Texas (Sept. 27-Oct. 31); and Chandler, Ariz. (Nov. 15-Dec. 31).

Extending the Experience Nationwide

Kubota and Crayola will also be creating the Kubota Coloring & Activity Book. The coloring book features scenes of Crayola characters using Kubota equipment to get Crayonville ready for a big town festival—digging a pond for a fishing contest, manicuring the baseball field for a tournament, harvesting Granny Smith Apple's garden for her food tent, and more. The 48-page book will be available for purchase at participating dealers within Kubota's network of more than 1,100 dealerships across the U.S. and at The Crayola Store inside Crayola Experience locations.

Kids will also be able to interact with Kubota in colorful and creative ways at home through online experiences at CrayolaExperience.com/Kubota with free, downloadable Kubota-themed crafting activities and information about the takeover events, and at Crayola.com with free, downloadable coloring pages. Additionally, educators across the country will have access to classroom resources developed by Crayola Education and Kubota that inspire students to think of ways they can add their voices to community improvement plans. Kubota dealers will have the opportunity to engage with their local schools, libraries and community centers, and bring to life how machines and people can do more together for their community.

Also, young artists can get creative and enter the second-annual Kubota Country Kids Coloring Contest for a chance to showcase their artwork and win a $200 Kubota merchandise gift card. Kids ages 12-years-old and younger can submit an original drawing of Kubota equipment hard at work in their community, or color a downloadable template from KubotaCountryKids.com. The contest runs from May 17 to Dec. 31, 2022. KubotaCountryKids.com is a new online experience where adults can engage with kids through activities and projects around their property and in their communities and will launch in June 2022 with more Kubota activities.

To learn more about the Kubota Machine Adventures at Crayola Experience locations, please visit CrayolaExperience.com/Kubota. For more media-ready assets, please see the following link, featuring images, video and logos: https://crayexp.com/Kubota.

Crayola Experience Kubota Takeover Summary

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross HP, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Learn more at www.crayola.com.

About Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience is Crayola's premier and one-of-a-kind family destination packed with creative activities and attractions. The colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity, and experience color in a whole new way. The brand's flagship attraction is located in Easton, Pa., the birthplace of Crayola crayons. Other locations include Orlando, Fla.; Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz. To learn more, visit www.crayolaexperience.com.

