Braskem Announces Participation at RAPID + TCT 2022 Conference

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announces today its upcoming presence at Rapid + TCT, North America's largest Additive Manufacturing conference, being held at Huntington Place, in Detroit, Michigan from May 17 to 19, 2022. The RAPID + TCT 2022 conference brings together over 100 industry leaders focused on delivering leading-edge solutions to the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry.

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "The Braskem team is incredibly excited to be participating in the RAPID + TCT 2022 conference as we share a common vision for bringing leading-edge product innovation to market to help take the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry to the next level. Our presence at RAPID + TCT 2022 follows a significant expansion of our filament and pellet product lines with new carbon fiber and glass fiber reinforced offerings. We will also be showcasing our new line of recycled and bio-based material offerings for 3D; these products will bring a new level of capability and sustainability to the market."

As one of the world's largest producers of polyolefins, Braskem offers solutions across 3D printing technologies such as Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and High-speed Pellet Extrusion. Through Braskem's decades of expertise in materials science and product development, its state-of-the-art 3D printing labs, as well as its strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Braskem is committed to delivering new and innovative products to the market. If you are a start-up, university, equipment manufacturer, converter, compounder, or brand owner, Braskem's product development professionals can collaborate with you on your next 3D printing solution.

For those attending the Rapid + TCT Conference, Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, and Michelle Sing, Ph.D., Braskem Materials Development Research Engineer, will be keynote presenters. They will discuss the development and design of sustainable materials for additive manufacturing. Please check the schedule for keynote presentation times during the show. Make sure to also stop by the Braskem Booth #3813 to see Braskem's full range of 3D printing and additive manufacturing offerings as well as connect with Braskem industry and product specialists. Braskem offerings on display at Rapid + TCT will include:

3D Filaments for Additive Manufacturing

Polyethylene Filament (FL300PE)

Braskem FL300PE is a 100% Polyethylene (PE) filament designed to be easy to print, lightweight, highly moisture and chemical resistant. This filament is ideal for packaging, prototyping, as well as industrial and consumer goods applications. FL300PE is an excellent solution anywhere traditional HDPE resins are typically required.

Polypropylene (PP) Filament (FL105PP)

Braskem FL105PP Polypropylene filament is a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing. This formulation is design to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Filament (FL900PP-CF)

Braskem, FL900PP-CF Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene filament is a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing. Contains 100% recycled carbon fiber for optimal strength and durability. This formulation is design to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Filament (FL500PP-GF)

Braskem, FL500PP-GF Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene filament is a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing. Contains glass fiber for added strength and durability. This formulation is designed to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage and bed adhesion issues.

Recycled Polyolefin Filament with Carbon Fiber (FL605R-CF)

Braskem FL605R-CF is an engineering-grade polymer for additive manufacturing, containing 90% recycled content. Primarily sourced from recycled bottle caps, FL605R-CF is a recycled PE/PP blend that incorporates the use of recycled carbon fiber for added strength and durability. FL605R-CF provides a more sustainable solution without sacrificing printability and mechanical properties. This environmentally friendly filament provides the same low density as well as water, chemical, and impact resistance inherent to virgin polyethylene and polypropylene-based materials.

3D Pellets for Additive Manufacturing

Polypropylene Pellets (GR105PP)

Braskem GR105PP Polypropylene pellets are a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing. This formulation is design to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Pellets (GR900PP-CF)

Braskem, FL900PP-CF Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene pellets are a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing. Contains 100% recycled carbon fiber for optimal strength and durability. This formulation is design to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Pellets (GR500PP-GF)

Braskem, GR500PP-GF Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene pellets are a specially formulated co-polymer for additive manufacturing. Contains glass fiber for added strength and durability. This formulation is design to maximize printability, dimensional stability, and surface finish, while minimizing warpage and bed adhesion issues.

Recycled Polyolefin Pellets with Carbon Fiber (GR605R-CF)

Braskem GR605R-CF is an engineering-grade polymer for additive manufacturing, containing 90% recycled content. Primarily sourced from recycled bottle caps, GR605R-CF is a recycled PE/PP blend that incorporates the use of recycled carbon fiber for added strength and durability. GR605R-CF provides a more sustainable solution without sacrificing printability and mechanical properties. This environmentally friendly filament provides the same low density as well as water, chemical, and impact resistance inherent to virgin polyethylene and polypropylene-based materials.

To learn more about Braskem's expanding portfolio for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future-oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa. Braskem 3D materials are also available through our strategic distribution partners M. Holland and Nexeo, as well as visiting our Braskem 3D storefront on Amazon.

