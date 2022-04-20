Biotechnology Leader Perfect Day to Debut Second U.S. Location and New Enterprise Biology Hub in Salt Lake City

The Gateway, a growing campus for life sciences companies, will expand and diversify the footprint of Perfect Day's technology capabilities and teams

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gateway is pleased to welcome its newest life sciences tenant, Perfect Day, Inc. — the biotechnology leader that developed the world's first animal-free milk protein. The nearly 60,000-square-foot space is part of The Gateway's BioHive hub, a campus featuring commercial and laboratory space in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City that has been designed to uniquely accelerate the growth of life sciences and biotech companies. As downtown's arts and culture district with a variety of dining and retail offerings, The Gateway is a vibrant setting for employers and their workforce. Perfect Day will join The Gateway's community of life science tenants with over 200,000 sq ft currently leased. Construction will begin immediately on the state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as Perfect Day's second United States location (in addition to Berkeley, CA), and a critical base for its fast-growing Enterprise Biology business, through which other world-changing companies can benefit from the Perfect Day's powerful biology platform that enabled their current commercial success.

The expansion to Salt Lake City is in partnership with the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) for an EDTIF tax credit. Utah will serve as a critical site for Perfect Day to pursue its mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow. Over the next four years, Perfect Day plans to add over 60 new high-paying positions to its Salt Lake City team.

"Perfect Day is an exciting addition to Salt Lake City, which is home to a fast growing life sciences industry. Having evolved into a dynamic campus for life sciences companies to grow and innovate, The Gateway is a valuable partner in supporting our initiatives to grow the city's biotech and life sciences ecosystem," commented Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

This new U.S. location will accelerate Perfect Day's ability to scale its Enterprise Biology business unit, delivering scale-up production, IP licensing, strain services, and other offerings to a diverse range of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and life science customers. As Perfect Day's investment into Utah deepens, so does its ability to deliver on its environmental impact initiatives. Perfect Day harnesses biology to create novel ingredients that cater to evolving consumer demands for more compassionate, sustainable products and help companies of all sizes, across multiple industries, improve and scale their sustainability efforts within their organization and across the supply chain.

"This second US base will expand and diversify our technology capabilities, allowing us to accelerate our impact and business reach with the addition of new infrastructure, resources, and connection to the vitality of the biotech talent growing in the Salt Lake City community," said TM Narayan, Perfect Day's Chief of Business Operations. "This move further solidifies our commitment to the region following the acquisition of our Enterprise Biology facility in 2020 and partnership with the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity last year."

"We are thrilled to have Perfect Day bring its mission to create more sustainable, environmentally friendly products to The Gateway and join our emerging life sciences community of businesses," said Jenny Cushing, VP of Leasing for Vestar, the Arizona-based development company that owns The Gateway. "We are fortunate to partner with Mayor Erin Mendenhall to further her vision to nurture and grow the life sciences industry in Salt Lake City. As downtown's vibrant destination for dining, entertainment, and community events, The Gateway is an enticing location for companies and their employees."

