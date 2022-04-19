Zoomlion Releases World's First Hybrid All-terrain Crane, Driving Industry's New Energy Revolution

CHANGSHA, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has released the world's first hybrid all-terrain crane ZAT2200VE863 on April 11, marking another innovative milestone following the previous release of the world's first pure electric crane.

With superior hybrid output performance, the ZAT2200VE863 has achieved the advantage of a dual electric and fuel power system and driven by a gasoline-electric dual-engine, the model is even more powerful with a maximum output of 360kW.

"Driven by policy incentives and market demand, the construction machinery industry is accelerating into the era of new energy, the ZAT2200VE863 is the latest achievement of Zoomlion's innovative product R&D. The hybrid machinery products are low in fuel consumption, pollution and noise with high energy efficiency, and it's conducive to promoting energy transformation and the technological upgrading of the industry," said Luo Kai, vice president of Zoomlion and general manager of Zoomlion engineering crane branch.

The ZAT2200VE863 offers three lifting operation modes: pure electric, plug-in and fuel power to fully adapt to various working conditions and scenarios. In pure electric operation mode, the crane can run on battery alone for eight hours. It can also deliver the same output with external 380V AC power plug-in. Both modes don't use fuel and urea, making it environmentally and economically friendly. Under fuel power mode, the petrol engine can run in the economical fuel consumption range that matches the motor, saving 35 percent of fuel compared to conventional cranes that run on fuel.

Compared to existing cranes on the market, the ZAT2200VE863 has increased tonnage nearly 10-fold to reach the 220-ton range, while featuring an 85-meter main boom with maximum lifting capability of 7.2 tons.

Today, Zoomlion's new energy product range covers cranes, pump trucks, mixer trucks, aerial working platforms, emergency equipment, excavation machinery, mining machines, heavy-duty chassis and more, that adopt multiple new energy combinations like pure electric, hydrogen fuel cells and hybrid power. The company has released a series of innovative, high-end products, including the world's first pure electric truck crane and the industry's first domestically developed pump truck with carbon fiber boom.

About Zoomlion

Zoomlion is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

View original content:

SOURCE Zoomlion