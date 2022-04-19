WesBanco Named One of the World's Best Banks by Forbes

Company secures top ranking for the fourth consecutive year

WHEELING, W.Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces, for the fourth consecutive year, that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been named one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes. This ranking was based on customer satisfaction and consumer feedback, and WesBanco received strong scores across the survey, including scores for 'satisfaction', 'customer services', 'digital services', and 'financial advice'. WesBanco was ranked 30th this year, up 16 spots from the past two years.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"WesBanco is thrilled to once again have been named one of the World's Best Banks by our customers," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "This follows closely also being recognized by Forbes, as the only midsize bank being ranked in the top ten as one of America's Best Banks for our strong financial performance and Best Midsize Employers for our employee focus."

Mr. Clossin continued, "WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our customer-centric service culture is focused on building long-term customer relationships by pledging to serve our customers' personal financial needs and help grow their businesses. WesBanco is focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth through solid execution upon our distinct strategies, including the opening of loan production offices in major markets adjacent to our footprint and investing in innovative digital technology to make banking easier."

WesBanco's financial services include business and personal transaction account options; competitive business and personal lending services; a full range of online and mobile banking options; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

The World's Best Banks were selected based on over 45,000 consumer surveys representing 27 different countries. Participants were asked to rate every bank at which they have/had a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as rate the banks in five different criteria: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Customer Services, Digital Services, and Financial Advice. All credit institutions offering checking and/or savings accounts were eligible to be considered for this recognition. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies around the world. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

