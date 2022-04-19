Nextlink Appoints Claude Aiken as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Aiken Brings Legal, Policy and Strategic Industry Expertise to Nextlink's Efforts to Close the Digital Divide

HUDSON OAKS, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextlink Internet today announced the appointment of Claude Aiken as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Legal Officer.

Claude brings years of national leadership to Nextlink, including more than 14 years of telecom expertise. He joins Nextlink from the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), the principal organization representing innovators and entrepreneurs in the connectivity space, where he has served as the President and CEO since 2018. Claude will join Nextlink on a full-time basis beginning May 2, 2022.

In his new role, Claude will lead the company's efforts on strategic market development, as well as heading the company's legal and government affairs. In addition to contributing to Nextlink's existing depth, Claude will leverage his substantial experience to advance connectivity in underserved areas, promoting Nextlink's vision to be a customer-focused, community-based service provider across the U.S. heartland.

"We are excited to welcome Claude and strengthen the Nextlink leadership team with a nationally recognized leader in the connectivity space," said Bill Baker, Founder and CEO of Nextlink. "Claude's deep experience in the legal, policy, and business aspects of the ever-changing connectivity market will add depth to Nextlink and inform our ongoing efforts to connect communities."

"Nextlink is a leader in rural connectivity, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success," said Claude Aiken. "I look forward to working closely with Bill and the entire team to promote strategic investments and strong policies that close the digital divide for communities around the country."

About Claude Aiken

Claude Aiken has served since 2018 as President & CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA). Accomplishments during his tenure have included adding more than 300 members to the association; architecting policy changes that brought billions of dollars in benefits to the industry; and securing record attendance and revenue at WISPA's flagship conferences. Claude joined WISPA after nearly a decade at the Federal Communications Commission, where served as an advisor to former Chairman Tom Wheeler and former Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. He held senior leadership positions in the Wireline Bureau and Office of General Counsel, as well staff attorney roles throughout the Commission. He has been recognized as a Rising Star in the wireless industry by Fierce Wireless. Claude also holds a law degree from New York Law School and an English degree from Grove City College. LinkedIn: Claude Aiken Headshot available.

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink Internet is the premier provider of fixed-wireless and fiber Internet and phone services across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, South Dakota and Iowa. The mission is simple: offer higher-speed internet plans with an intense focus on customer service. Founded in 2012, Nextlink Internet has experienced radical organic growth and has become a leading hybrid fiber-and-fixed-wireless network operator, an approach which is essential to bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit: www.nextlinkinternet.com.

