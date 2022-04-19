NEWS CONFERENCE by Prime Minister of The Republic of the Congo

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHO: H. E. ANATOLE COLLINET MAKOSSO, Prime Minister, The Republic of the Congo

WHAT: Press Conference. The National Press Club.

WHERE: The Holman Lounge, National Press Club, 13th floor, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – 9:30am-11:00am.

WHY: Official visit to the United States for meetings with the Administration and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PURPOSE OF VISIT:

In the wake of successful meetings in London and Paris, including meetings in The Republic of the Congo's capital Brazzaville, where His Excellency Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso hosted Rwandan head-of-state Paul Kagame. The Prime Minister, who heads the Republic of the Congo's government, arrived in Washington, DC this week, and will be available to the news media in the United States to answer questions and share information at a press conference at the National Press Club focusing on The Republic of Congo's new National Development Plan! Prime Minister Collinet Makosso will share important information regarding the purpose of the new National Development Plan (PND from 2022 to 2026) – an initiative designed to move the Republic of the Congo from an "oil rent economy" - to a strong, diversified and robust national economy.

PND has an economic agenda that focuses on agriculture, digital technology, tourism, real estate, industry and the creation of Special Economic Zones. The choice of these six economic development sectors will help diversify the Congolese economy.

In order to finance the five-year program, the Executive Committee relies on the support of development partners, the private sector -and foreign investors. Investments from the worldwide digital sector are highly and enthusiastically anticipated.

H. E Prime Minister Collinet Makosso has served as prime minister of the Republic of the Congo since 2021. Prior to his appointment as head-of-government, PM Collinet Makosso was an Adviser to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, while simultaneously serving as Director of First Lady, Antoinette Sassou Nguesso's Cabinet.

The Republic of the Congo is one of Africa's major oil producers, with significant potential for offshore petroleum development.

Please Note: The National Press Club observes and strictly adheres to Covid-19 protocols. These include proof of vaccination and personal ID to attend this event.

There will be breakfast amenities and multi-box outlets for electronic media.

News Media Contact: Coumba DIOUKHANE | +33 611 427 078 | coumba.dioukhane@globalview-fr.com

Carol PINEAU | 202 321 0570 | capineau@gmail.com

