La-Z-Boy Southeast Receives National Honors and Recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Southeast, recently received three prestigious honors presented by La-Z-Boy, Inc. during High Point Furniture Market in High Point, N.C.

Two Tipperary Sales locations were recognized for being in the top ten stores of more than 350 locations in the North America and one employee was recognized individually for excellence in interior design services.

Tipperary Sales Retail Locations Receive No. 10 and No. 2 Sales Volume Awards in North America

Each year, La-Z-Boy honors ten of the top-performing stores in North America. Two of Tipperary's eight locations landed in the top ten La-Z-Boy stores in North America producing notable sales volume. Its Greenville, S.C. location secured the No. 10 spot with +/- $10M in sales volume. The company's Pineville, N.C. location, landed the No. 2 spot with +/- $14M in sales volume.

"Buying furniture is very personal," said Martha Brown, President and CEO Tipperary Sales. "We aim to provide our customers with an exceptional furniture buying experience and delivering a product that is unmatched in the marketplace."

The Pinnacle Award

The Pinnacle Club recognizes the top-selling in-home design consultants and sales consultants in the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network, one of the industry's largest dedicated store networks. Tipperary was honored to receive one of these prestigious awards. Billie Wachman, an in-home designer from the Charleston, S.C. location was recognized as the South Central region's honoree. Only ten La-Z-Boy consultants and designers are inducted into the Pinnacle Club annually, making it the highest honor for store employees. This is Billie's sixth time as a Pinnacle recipient—a tremendous honor.

"Billie is an outstanding talent," said Martha Brown, President and CEO Tipperary Sales. "She's been with our company for thirteen years and consistently demonstrates her dedication to customers, enthusiasm for the La-Z-Boy brand, and creating spaces that are equally beautiful as they are comfortable."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., is a family-owned company, founded in 1976. The company is one of Furniture Today's Top 100 Furniture Stores and currently operates two of the top ten dealer-operated La-Z-Boy stores in North America.

With eight stores throughout the region (located in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina), La-Z-Boy Southeast offers customers an exceptional buying experience. The company's vigilant training creates a staff that are experts in the retail and interior design industry. Customers are offered the opportunity to engage with a professional, degreed interior designer for a complimentary design program that was created to take the fear out of furniture buying. And, with more than 900 fabrics and leathers for a wide-variety of both in-stock and custom styles, La-Z-Boy Southeast is equipped to meet customers' needs effectively. A comprehensive website and YouTube channel also provides customers with a detailed and helpful pre-buying understanding, answering frequent questions about products and the furniture buying experience.

La-Z-Boy stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, Nc.; 9215 Northlake W Dr. in Charlotte, Nc.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, Nc.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, Sc.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Sc.: 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, Sc.

For more information, please visit https://www.furnitureacademy.com.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

