Best-Selling Author Dr. Dennis Kimbro to Deliver GGU's 2022 Commencement Address

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2019, Golden Gate University will hold an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 23 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. More than 330 graduates from the classes of 2022, 2021, and 2020 will attend and join the more than 68,000 alumni who are part of GGU's 121-year legacy.

GOLDEN GATE UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES RETURN TO IN-PERSON COMMENCEMENT AT ORACLE PARK (PRNewswire)

New York Times best-selling author, speaker, researcher, mentor, and Clark Atlanta University business school Professor Dr. Dennis Kimbro will address graduates during commencement and receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

A tireless educator, Dr. Kimbro is widely recognized as an authority on leadership, personal and professional success, wealth, entrepreneurship, management, peak performance, and African American history.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Kimbro will speak to our graduates with the profound knowledge, insight, and inspiration that his books and presentations so effectively convey. The impact he has on students and society, as professor, best-selling author, researcher, public speaker, and mentor will inspire our graduates as they embark on successful careers and professional advancement." said GGU President David J. Fike.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will also feature student speakers Sakshi Thinda Kalkat and Charita White.

"I cannot overstate how enthusiastic we are to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for GGU's commencement," said Barbara Mendelson, GGU Board of Trustees Chair. "Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than the classes of 2022, 2021, and 2020—who have distinguished themselves with hard work, sacrifice, and determination during the challenges of the COVID pandemic."

About Golden Gate University:

Golden Gate University, a private nonprofit university in the heart of San Francisco, empowers working adults to achieve their professional goals with nationally renowned undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates in accounting, law, taxation, business, and related areas. Founded in 1901, GGU has been a leader in online education for nearly three decades, and its evening and weekend programs offer maximum flexibility. The law school provides students with a strong foundation in legal theory and the critical skills necessary to be a successful practitioner, and its diverse student body reflects a deep commitment to access and opportunity. GGU is accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) and the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

About Dr. Dennis Kimbro:

Dr. Dennis Kimbro is a tireless educator, New York Times best-selling author, and business school professor at Clark Atlanta University. Dr. Kimbro is universally characterized as an authority on leadership, wealth, and success. Dr. Kimbro received his B.A. degree from the University of Oklahoma, and an M.A. and doctorate from Northwestern University where he studied wealth and poverty among underdeveloped countries. With his course work behind him, Dr. Kimbro combed the country interviewing scores of America's most notable achievers. Eventually, his inquisition led to the question: How can impoverished Black Americans pull themselves out of their poverty and reach their full potential?

CONTACT

Jenny McKeel

jmckeel@ggu.edu

Golden Gate University

536 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94105

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Gate University