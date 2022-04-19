Drum Corps International Announces New SafeSport Training Requirements and Safety Manager

SafeSport Abuse Prevention Training and Safety Manager will Enhance Safety for all Athletes

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drum Corps International (DCI), the leader in producing events for the world's most elite and exclusive marching ensembles for student musicians and performers, announces today a new initiative with the U.S. Center for SafeSport to provide educational resources and comprehensive training that will support a positive and safe environment and is part of DCI's ongoing commitment to providing protection and resources for all DCI participating organizations and the performing arts athletes taking part in the summer tour.

The new SafeSport requirement will establish that anyone over the age of 18, who participates in DCI events and has direct access to performers, completes the SafeSport® Trained Core course. This includes all performers, corps staff, DCI employees, judges, event staff, directors, and volunteers.

The SafeSport online training will deliver facts, principles, strategies, and actions to promote a safe and positive environment for Drum Corps International performers. While the participating organizations' portals primarily, along with DCI's portal secondarily, remain the reporting channels, the education surrounding athlete safety will become tools to aid our participating organizations when resolving matters pursuant to DCI's whistleblower policy. Each training group will receive advance instructions from SafeSport and is required to complete the training before the DCI season starts, June 24, 2022.

"Standards and expectations in athletics and the performing arts are changing, and we must protect our performers at all costs," said Dan Acheson, CEO of DCI. "This new requirement is our commitment to our participants that our highest priority is their overall health and welfare. We are working to increase our footprint of commitment and encouraging older age groups to not only advocate for themselves but empower them for advocacy."

DCI has also hired Participant Safety Manager, Emily Zorn, who will have oversight of prevention and compliance efforts.

Acheson continued, "DCI has never had a Participant Safety Manager, let alone someone with vast sports safety experience. Emily's wealth of knowledge, along with a degree in athletics training and health and wellness, will greatly benefit and impact our organization. We are privileged to welcome Emily to the DCI team."

Emily Zorn, Participant Safety Manager for DCI said, "I am looking forward to applying my experience to help DCI achieve its goal of implementing new safety measures and standards to promote greater awareness and clarity of DCI's commitment to its performing arts athletes and participants. Training and education is a must for all athletic organizations, and I am excited to be a part of such a monumental shift for DCI."

SafeSport information and resources are available at www.uscenterforsafesport.org.

About Drum Corps International (DCI):

Drum Corps International is the world leader in producing and sanctioning competitive events for the world's most elite and exclusive touring marching music ensembles for student musicians and performers. For additional organization and program information, visit www.dci.org

About SafeSport:

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent nonprofit organization responsible for responding to and preventing emotional, physical, and sexual misconduct and abuse only in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

