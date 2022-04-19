Celigo Appoints Multiple Industry Veterans to Expand Partnerships and Drive Product Innovation

Key hires include leaders for Engineering, Alliances, and Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the mid-market, today announced the hiring of three key executives that will expand the company's partnerships and alliances programs and drive faster product innovation.

"On the heels of our Series C Funding, it was important to increase our network of partners and technical expertise to be able to innovate more quickly," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "All three of these executives have extensive backgrounds at cutting-edge global organizations and will be instrumental in developing the relationships and technology to establish Celigo as the dominant enterprise-wide iPaaS for the mid-market."

Suresh Pandian, SVP of Engineering

Suresh will be responsible for globally scaling the engineering organization to help Celigo rapidly bring new products and functionality to market. He will be scaling the platform not just to support Celigo's efforts, but to support partners and developers as well.

"Having spent many years in the cloud and iPaaS markets, I understand the importance of agility and speed in engineering. I'm looking forward to optimizing our engineering operations so that we can support customers, developers, and partners in their automation efforts."

Fred Stemmelin, VP Business and Corporate Development

Fred will lead Tech Alliances and Ecosystems and start a new Corporate Development practice. He brings more than 25 years of experience in partnerships, technology and SaaS leadership to the Celigo team.

"I've worked with countless CEOs to drive growth, innovation, product and sales strategy, and strategic partnerships, so this opportunity with Celigo was a logical fit. I'm looking forward to expanding the partnership and alliance program, opening new verticals, and ultimately increasing the value for Celigo's customers, shareholders, and partners."

Ronald Meaux, Vice President, Marketplace

In this new role, Ronald will lead the development and growth of the Celigo Marketplace and third-party developer ecosystem. Meaux has an extensive track record of building successful technology partnerships and will be instrumental in this next phase of the company's growth.

"Celigo has an excellent product, talented people, happy customers, and a big addressable market. Joining this executive team was an easy decision. I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Learn more about Celigo's entire leadership team and the passion and experience they bring to the business.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

