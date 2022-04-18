"NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING" HOSTS SIDE-BY-SIDE TALK BETWEEN NICOLE BROWN SIMPSON'S SISTER AND CONVICTED MURDERER JC CAVITT - HISTORY'S FIRST PERSON TO GIVE A TED TALK WHILE INCARCERATED

"NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING" HOSTS SIDE-BY-SIDE TALK BETWEEN NICOLE BROWN SIMPSON'S SISTER AND CONVICTED MURDERER JC CAVITT - HISTORY'S FIRST PERSON TO GIVE A TED TALK WHILE INCARCERATED

Mirroring a San Quentin Prison program where victims and offenders meet, Dr. Randall Bell facilitates a conversation between a former convict and a victim's family

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Murder & The Dive Stage: 17-year-old JC Cavitt grew up in poverty and never opened the college acceptance letters. Tanya Brown grew up playing on the beach with her sister Nicole and her husband OJ Simpson. Neither knew that murder was in their futures.

JC Cavitt (PRNewswire)

"Post-Traumatic Thriving" is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and healing.

First 5 Minutes In Prison:

https://vimeo.com/699095315

Dr. Randall Bell and Tanya Brown talk with "JC" Cavitt. They explore their respective traumas. Tanya with the death of her sister and the trial of the century. JC with a decision that ended in murder and prison.

Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and healing. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least 1 traumatic event.

Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime. Unprocessed, trauma can lead to suicide, a leading cause of death in the United States according to CDC. This podcast takes on these issues and delivers life-saving life skills:

Featuring real events about real experiences

Inspiring conversations about how to reclaim one's life

Listeners learn practical tips to move forward

Podcast builds a community of survivors and thrivers

Guests not only survived trauma but are now thriving

JC Cavitt is history's first person to deliver a TED Talk while incarcerated and is now earning a PhD.

Dr. Bell is a sociologist and economist who specializes in disaster recovery projects. "Trauma recovery is not a solo exercise," says Dr. Randall Bell, and the author of the bestselling book, Post-Traumatic Thriving.

Ms. Tanya Brown, MA is the author of Finding Peace Amid the Chaos. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."

Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization and produces this podcast.

Available on multiple podcast platforms.

Links:

https://www.tiktok.com/@coreiq

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZeUuGqzsYdJmhr2JHD2ag

https://www.instagram.com/coreiq/

https://www.facebook.com/coreiqskills

https://www.linkedin.com/company/coreiqinc/about/?viewAsMember=true

https://twitter.com/corei

Mel Levy mel@coreiq.com 949-497-7600 ext

Reviews, photos, and interviews available upon request.

Core IQ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core IQ, Inc.