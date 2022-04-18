iCIMS Celebrates Customer Appreciation Day, Announcing New Programs and Events that Enable Customers to Lead Boldly

Enhanced learning, community connection and growth opportunities empower talent leaders to make their organizations' ambitions a reality

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, is empowering its customers to lead boldly, and in celebration of National Customer Appreciation Day, iCIMS is introducing new and enhanced programs and events to support its more than 25,000 community members worldwide.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com. (PRNewsfoto/iCIMS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our customers inspire us – together, we are connecting people to jobs to keep the world moving."

"We have an extraordinary customer community – our customers have developed vaccines, kept shelves stocked and provided care for our loved ones, among many other incredible achievements," said Steve Lucas, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "Today and every day, we are proud of the relationships we've built with our customer community and celebrate our customers around the globe as they continue to bring innovation to their organizations to make the world a better place."

To provide greater support and appreciation for its customers, iCIMS is introducing:

New iCIMS Community Membership Program: The program will help leaders pioneer new ideas, drive innovation in the industry, advance their skills and make stronger connections with peers. iCIMS is creating a path to help customers accomplish their organizations' goals, and ultimately grow their careers.

Exclusive INSPIRE Executive Summits : CHROs and talent executives are coming together in New York City , London and Paris to collaborate, learn and lead their organizations boldly toward the future. The INSPIRE Executive Summits, taking place throughout June, are invite-only with limited capacity. Executives who wish to attend should contact : CHROs and talent executives are coming together inandto collaborate, learn and lead their organizations boldly toward the future. The INSPIRE Executive Summits, taking place throughout June, are invite-only with limited capacity. Executives who wish to attend should contact icimsevents@icims.com

New iCIMS Innovator Roadshow: New virtual and live events coming this September will enable talent leaders to connect with their peers – including recent New virtual and live events coming this September will enable talent leaders to connect with their peers – including recent iCIMS Innovator Award winners – and iCIMS leaders to create a better sense of community. Attendees will leave these events with a deeper network and best practices to transform their talent programs and strategies. Registration will open soon

New iCIMS customer community job board: The iCIMS The iCIMS community site now features a job board for iCIMS customers to share talent jobs, with the goal of supporting the career growth of its members.

Enhanced training opportunities: In November 2021 , iCIMS : In, iCIMS introduced a new certification and training program within iCIMS Academy . Additional opportunities for deeper learning, including new courses for searching, reporting and offer management, are coming in May.

"Our customers inspire us – together, we are connecting people to jobs to keep the world moving," added Charles Mah, chief customer officer, iCIMS. "We are grateful for the millions of global users who rely on iCIMS to build their teams, and we are excited to continue to support our customers as they navigate this new world of work. In addition to providing a top-notch customer experience, we are curating opportunities that empower our customers to grow both personally and professionally, while helping to grow their business."

iCIMS customers are transforming talent across every industry and creating more inclusive, diverse workplaces. Learn how IBM, Hubspot, Comcast, Penn National Gaming and other leading employers are partnering with iCIMS to build winning teams. Learn more about the iCIMS customer community here.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact

Carlee Capawana

Manager of External Communications, iCIMS

Carlee.capawana@icims.com

9089476572

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.