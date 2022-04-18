First Richmond American Homes Community Now Selling in St. George

Learn about what sets Black Ridge Cove apart

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of Black Ridge Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/BlackRidgeCove) in St. George, marking the builder's entry into the Southern Utah housing market.

The Wilshire is one of two exceptional floor plans available at Black Ridge Cove, Richmond American’s debut community in St. George, Utah. (PRNewswire)

Nestled at the foothills of Utah's desirable "Tech Ridge," this notable new neighborhood will offer two versatile floor plans, priced from the low $700s. Showcasing open layouts, modern design elements and relaxing rooftop terraces, these homes boast broad appeal and sought-after features.

"We're looking forward to opening our doors in St. George and serving homebuyers in the Southern Utah region," said Paul Peterson, Utah and Idaho Division President.

More about Black Ridge Cove:

Two contemporary floor plans from the low $700s

Three-bedroom homes with up to approx. 2,400 sq. ft.

Community pool, playground and pickleball court

Near golf courses, Zion National Park and popular state parks

Located in the notable Washington County School District

All homebuyers who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Black Ridge Cove is located at 933 South Walker Way, St. George, Utah 84770. Call 801.545.3429 to learn more.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.