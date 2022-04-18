Equifax Names Trevor Burns As Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations

ATLANTA, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) has appointed Trevor Burns as Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations. With this announcement, Burns is returning to the role that he held prior to his position of Senior Financial Officer for Equifax Global Consumer Solutions. He will serve as an extended member of the Equifax Senior Leadership Team, reporting to John Gamble, Equifax Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"We are rapidly building a new company - a New Equifax – a faster growing, higher margin, diversified data, analytics and technology company that has expanded well beyond a traditional consumer credit bureau," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer at Equifax. "As we look to complete our cloud transformation, how we share our strategy with analysts and investors is critical to our success. Trevor brings a deep understanding of our business and over 15 years of experience in Equifax finance and investor relations to this role. I'm energized to welcome him back to our Senior Leadership Team."

Burns, a graduate of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, joined Equifax in 2005 and has held a number of finance and investor relations leadership positions during his tenure with the company. Prior to Equifax, Burns held accounting roles with AT&T Mobility and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He replaces Dorian Hare who has accepted a new position at Oportun, a financial services company that specializes in affordable credit solutions.

"We thank Dorian for his work in Investor Relations over the last two years - a period where we reported substantial growth and historic M&A activity for Equifax," added Begor. "We wish Dorian the best in his future endeavors."

