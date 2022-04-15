STARBOARD REALTY ADVISORS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HIGHLY-AMENITIZED APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN SPRING, TEXAS

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Realty Advisors has recently acquired the Arden Woods apartment community, a 308-unit, highly amenitized, Class A garden-style community located in Spring, Texas.

John Carr, Ben Fuller, and Tonya Chaffin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Seller.

Arden Woods offers contemporary living comprising a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans, faux-wood flooring, and in-unit washer/dryer appliances. Select units feature an attached garage. Amenities at the property include a resort-style swimming pool with pavilions, BBQ grills & a fire pit, a wooded area, a dog park, storage units, and a fitness center.

The property's location provides easy access to everything North Houston, The Woodlands, and Conroe has to offer.

"The Arden Woods property is an excellent investment due to the projected 16.8% population increase in the surrounding area by 2026. We look forward to the opportunity it presents our investors", said Bill Winn, CEO of Starboard Realty Advisors, LLC.

About Starboard Realty Advisors, LLC Starboard Realty Advisors, LLC, headquartered in Irvine, California, acquires, manages, and operates multi-family, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and QSRs. Starboard is a privately held, fully integrated real estate firm, whose principals have more than 30 years of hands-on, cycle-tested experience in acquiring, developing, leasing, repositioning, managing, financing, and disposing of retail, multifamily, office and industrial real estate during which they have developed a network of relationships with brokers, sellers, retailers, and an array of other tenants. For more information, please visit http://www.starboard-realty.com.

