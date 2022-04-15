InventHelp Inventor Develops Hairstyling Cape to Protect Shoes (AAT-4230)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and I thought there should be a protective barrier between a client's shoes and hair clippings," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented A P'S STAY FRESH CAPE. My design would offer a more effective alternative to traditional hairstyling capes."

The invention protects a client's shoes from hair clippings while receiving hairstyling services. In doing so, it ensures that the shoes remain clean. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of brushing or cleaning hair clippings from shoes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hair salons and barbershops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

