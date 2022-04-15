InventHelp Inventor Develops Floor Drain Sloping Tool (AVT-101)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a device to ensure that a proper and consistent slope is created for proper water drainage to the floor drain," said an inventor, from Haines Falls, N.Y., "so I invented the P G TOOL / SLOPE KING. My design increases efficiency and it would reduce strain on the knees for contractors and flooring workers."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to create the desired surrounding slope for a floor drain. In doing so, it increases consistency. As a result, it helps to ensure proper water drainage and it saves time and effort. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, tile flooring installation specialists, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

