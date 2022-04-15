Andrew Barlowe's New Book, Make It Happen: Your Guide To Personal Success

SAN ANTONIO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Instilled with an innovative entrepreneurial spirit since childhood, San Antonio native Andrew Barlowe applies his past experience and drive for empowering people of all ages in his new interactive self-help book Make It Happen. In it, Barlowe highlights important insights he's learned on his journey and provides readers with applicable tools, step-by-step resources, and open-ended response questions with room for readers to write personalized answers. Filled with personality, humor, and real-world sensibility, Make It Happen takes a unique spin on what it means to make your dreams happen.

Perfect as a motivational resource tool for individuals and small organizations, this short and powerful read is especially impactful for those looking to boost their current initiatives and curriculum.

Organizations based in:

- Education (College+)

- Women and Minority Empowering

- Veteran Assistance Programs

- Business Advancement

Author Andrew Barlowe's journey to success has been anything but ordinary. With only a paper full of ideas and some solid business partners, Barlowe took the entrepreneurial world by storm with his business Barlowe Ventures. Barlowe Ventures serves as a resource for aspiring entrepreneurs, enabling them with tools to convert their ideas to visions, and their visions into reality. By performing services like real estate development, business consulting, and more, Barlowe's Ventures provide individuals and businesses alike the tools they need to spark growth and innovation within their communities.

"Become the best version of yourself you can be. Be someone with character and perseverance. The world has no shortage of smart people."

- Excerpt from Make It Happen

Join Andrew Barlowe for a book signing event on Thursday April 21st from 6 - 8 pm at Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse. Get the opportunity to purchase your copy of Make It Happen and get it signed by the author himself.

Make It Happen by Andrew Barlowe can be purchased for $20.99 on Amazon. For more information please visit ReadMakeItHappen.com or for press inquiries email info@cranecreatives.com.

