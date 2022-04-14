InventHelp Inventors Develop Tire Lifting Tool (STU-2364)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a quick and easy way to facilitate the lifting and alignment process when changing a flat tire," said one of two inventors, from West Valley City, Utah, "so we invented the RON BAR. Our design eliminates the need to kneel or bend over and it minimizes the handling of a dirty tire."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to lift and position a tire. In doing so, it increases leverage. It also helps to reduce back strain and discomfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-STU-2364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

