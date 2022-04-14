Atlas Energy Intelligence: The North American Energy Service Company (ESCO) Market Will Grow to $6.5 Billion by 2027

Market to Expand across All Customer Classes, Driven by Growing Interest in Decarbonization and Resiliency

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - A report from research firm Atlas Energy Intelligence on the North American energy service company (ESCO) market highlights the importance of financed energy solutions in organizations' ESG strategies and decarbonization initiatives.

Using financing structures such as energy savings performance contracts (ESPCs), ESCOs have enabled public and private sector organizations to leverage the value latent in their own facilities to pay for needed infrastructure improvements for decades. In recent years, the ESCO model has expanded into renewable distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar PV, energy storage batteries, and microgrids that enable facility owners to pursue net-zero and protect their facilities against grid outages.

"The last few years have seen renewed interest in the ESPC model as organizations turn to ESCOs to address deferred maintenance challenges and increase their use of renewable energy without using their own capital or taxpayer funds," said Eric Bloom, Managing Director, Atlas Energy Intelligence. "Looking to the future, we see major also pursuing adjacent models such as energy-as-a-service (EaaS) in order to help customers finance clean energy infrastructure and improve their record on ESG metrics."

The report, The North American Energy Service Company (ESCO) Market, forecasts ESCO revenues increasing from $4.9 billion in 2021 to $6.5 billion in 2027 at a combined annual growth rate of 4.8%. The report provides detailed information on all customer verticals and segments the market by service type (ESPC, design-build, and O&M services), with individual forecasts for the United States and Canada. It also includes detailed analysis and market share data for the leading North American ESCOs including Ameresco, Energy Systems Group, Engie, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, McKinstry, NORESCO, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Trane. An executive summary and table of contents for the report can be downloaded at the Atlas Energy Intelligence website.

About Atlas Energy Intelligence

Atlas Energy Intelligence is a market research and strategy consulting firm that helps all types of organizations navigate the rapidly changing clean energy landscape. The company's deep expertise in analyzing market developments for renewable energy, energy efficiency, intelligent grid technologies, smart cities, and other segments of the clean energy sector helps position customers for success in the ongoing energy transition.

View original content:

SOURCE Atlas Energy Intelligence