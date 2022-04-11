U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Choice Home Warranty Among Best Home Warranty Companies of 2022

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty has been recognized as a Best Home Warranty of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team.

U.S. News' online guide features in-depth information on choosing a home warranty company and covers a range of topics, including coverages, plan options and discounts.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Best Home Warranty Company for the third year in a row," said James Mostofi, CEO of Choice Home Warranty. "It is gratifying to see our commitment to excellence recognized yet again as Choice Home Warranty continues striving to be the largest and most respected home warranty company in the United States."

U.S. News evaluated home warranty companies based on cost, appliances and systems covered, and unique warranty features. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews, and research comparing various features across home warranty companies.

ABOUT CHOICE HOME WARRANTY

Choice Home Warranty is a technology-first home warranty provider headquartered in Edison, NJ. Choice provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. Choice services its customers through a network of over 25,000 independent contractors. Choice is the fastest growing home warranty provider in the US and has covered more than 1.6 million homes across the country and handled more than 4.5 million service requests. ChoiceHomeWarranty.com is an industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and claim tracking technology.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

