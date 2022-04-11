SANDVIKEN, Sweden, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik provides updated comparative figures for the following changes in the reporting:

Treatment of Sandvik Materials Technology in financial statements:

On March 23, Sandvik announced that The Sandvik Board of Directors had decided to propose the distribution and listing of Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) to the Annual General Meeting, which takes place on April 27, 2022. As a consequence, Sandvik will from the first quarter 2022 report SMT as discontinued operations and as assets and liabilities held for distribution in accordance with IFRS 5.

Adjusted EBITA and M&A transaction costs:

As of the first quarter 2022, adjusted EBITA will replace adjusted EBIT as the key operating profit metric. Furthermore, M&A transaction costs will from 2022 be reported as items affecting comparability (IAC). Adjusted EBITA for comparative periods in 2021 has been updated accordingly.

Q12021 Q22021 Q32021 Q42021 FY2021 Order intake 22,206 21,816 22,870 26,772 93,665 Organic growth, order intake, % 18 39 20 21 24 Revenues 18,528 20,136 21,725 25,311 85,700 Organic growth, revenues, % 4 27 15 16 15 Adj. EBITA 3,960 4,192 4,620 5,043 17,816 Adj. EBITA margin 21.4 20.8 21.3 19.9 20.8 M&A costs adjusted for on IAC -44 -17 -194 -173 -429 EBIT 3,920 4,399 4,185 4,771 17,275 EBIT margin 21.2 21.8 19.3 18.8 20.2 Profit before tax 3,653 4,271 4,146 4,748 16,818 Profit for the period 2,885 3,159 3,607 3,436 13,087 Net working capital, % 23.8 23.2 23.0 21.4 22.7 No. of employees 33,290 33,712 36,758 38,669 38,669

