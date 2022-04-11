Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the Novo Nordisk Securities Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

In Re Novo Nordisk

Securities Litigation No. 3:17-cv-209-ZNQ-LHG

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND PLAN OF

ALLOCATION; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

SEATTLE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This notice is for all persons or entities who purchased the American Depository Receipts of Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo Nordisk") between February 3, 2015 and February 2, 2017, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition and others are excluded pursuant to request. The full definition of the Class including a complete description of who is excluded from the Class is set forth in the full Settlement Notice referred to below.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (the "Court"), that co-lead plaintiffs and class representatives Lehigh County Employees' Retirement System, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, Boston Retirement System, Employees' Pension Plan of the City of Clearwater, and Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund (collectively, "Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the Court-certified Class in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action"), have reached a proposed settlement of the Action with defendants Novo Nordisk, Lars Rebien Sørensen, Jesper Brandgaard, and Jakob Riis (collectively, "Defendants") for $100,000,000 in cash that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on June 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Zahid N. Quraishi, by videoconference to, among other things: (i) determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 23, 2021 (the "Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (ii) determine whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and the Settlement Notice should be granted; (iii) determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; (iv) determine whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses (including awards to the Lead Plaintiffs) should be approved; and (v) consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice") and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the "Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Novo Nordisk Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91154, Seattle, WA 98111, by telephone at 1 (833) 674-0167, or by email at info@NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website for the Action, www.NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online through the case website, www.NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than July 27, 2022. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and counsel for Defendants such that they are received no later than June 6, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Novo Nordisk, any other Defendants in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel. Or you may visit www.NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com or toll-free at 1 (833) 674-0167.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Novo Nordisk Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91154

Seattle, WA 98111

1 (833) 674-0167

info@NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.NovoNordiskSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Luke O. Brooks, Esq. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP 655 West Broadway, Suite 1900 San Diego, CA 92101-8498



1 (800) 449-4900

rickn@rgrdlaw.com Katherine M. Sinderson, Esq. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP 1251 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020



1 (800) 380-8496 settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

District of New Jersey

