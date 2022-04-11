Hallmark introduces new Real Stories collection items in collaboration with poet and artist Morgan Harper Nichols

Inspired by real-life stories, the new greeting cards and gifts combine Nichols' inspirational designs with poetic sentiments

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Cards, Inc. is proud to announce a new offering of greeting cards and gifts created in partnership with poet and artist Morgan Harper Nichols. Available now as part of its Real Stories collection, the new cards and gifts combine Nichols' words of hope, self-acceptance and perseverance with inspirational designs.

"I'm so excited to partner with Hallmark for the Real Stories collection," Nichols said. "The beauty of tapping into our sensitivity and empathy is when people are experiencing these positive, encouraging messages they feel seen."

Hallmark introduced the Real Stories collection in 2021 to help consumers support their loved ones through a wide range of "real-life" experiences – from difficult and bittersweet situations to joyful new beginnings. Kristy Lewis, vice president of marketing and consumer experience at Hallmark, said they partnered with the poet and artist to introduce new, inspirational designs to the existing collection.

"This new offering of greeting cards and gifts brings together Morgan Harper Nichols' unique artistic talent and Hallmark's mission to help people connect with the ones they care about," Lewis said. "And if you ask us, it's a perfect match."

The Morgan Harper Nichols Real Stories collection features 24 greeting cards and a wide variety of unique gifts including a travel mug, easel calendar, cube caddy, tea towel, daily affirmation set and more. Covered in words of comfort and support, and splashed with colors that soothe or energize, the collection features cards for everyday life, as well as milestone moments and special occasions.

Greeting Cards

Like all items in the Real Stories collection, greeting card sentiments are inspired by real-life stories and experiences, making it easy for people to find relatable cards that say all the right things.

Gifts

Stylish and special gifts in the Real Stories collection feature Nichols' unique and radiant artwork paired with her encouraging, inspirational words.

The new offering of Morgan Harper Nichols greeting cards and select gifts are available online now and at select Hallmark Gold Crown Stores as part of the Real Stories collection. Additional gifts in the collection will be available later this month. Please visit hallmark.com to shop online or find the nearest store.

About Morgan Harper Nichols

Popular Instagram poet and artist Morgan Harper Nichols (@morganharpernichols) has garnered a loyal online following of nearly 2 million, and each poem she shares is created in response to the personal stories submitted by her friends and followers. In addition to her burgeoning career as a poet and illustrator, Morgan has also successfully established her reputation as a musician, with her song "Storyteller" amassing more than 1 million Spotify plays thus far. She and her family live in Phoenix, Arizona.

