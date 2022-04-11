GRAMMY-WINNING POP SENSATION OLIVIA RODRIGO HONORED AS 2022 SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AT ASCAP POP MUSIC AWARDS

"Levitating" Takes Pop Song of the Year Sony Music Publishing Receives Publisher of the Year

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the chart-topping songwriters, producers and publishers behind the biggest pop music hits of 2021, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announces the winners of the 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards. Reprising its popular social media awards format, the show will fête winners across @ASCAP Instagram , Facebook and Twitter , April 11 - 14.

Grammy-Winning pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo wins 2022 Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards. The celebration honoring the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year takes place on @ASCAP social media April 11 - 14. (PRNewswire)

Celebrating a year of record-breaking hits and fresh from three Grammy Award wins, Olivia Rodrigo adds ASCAP Pop Music Awards Songwriter of the Year to her growing collection of top industry accolades. Initially known for her quadruple-platinum, breakout single "drivers license," Rodrigo continued her meteoric rise with Sour, breaking Spotify records while becoming the first artist to chart three songs from a debut album simultaneously in the Billboard Top 100's top 10. The pop superstar takes home the top ASCAP honor —her first ASCAP Award ever— recognizing her megahits "deja vu," "drivers license" and "good 4 u" and will accept the award in an exclusive video on @ASCAP social media.

As one of the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hits of all time, "Levitating" receives ASCAP Pop Music Awards Song of the Year. The multi-platinum hit was written by ASCAP songwriters Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, DaBaby, Stephen "Koz" Kozmeniuk and Dua Lipa and published by Baby Jesus Publishing, Best Coffee in Town, Italians Do It Better, Kobalt Music Publishing, Nyan King Music, Prescription Songs, Sony Music Publishing, South Coast Music Group LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Unsub Pub LLC and Warner Chappell Music.

ASCAP Pop Music Awards Publisher of the Year goes to Sony Music Publishing. The publishing powerhouse takes home the prestigious recognition for its contributions to pop music in 2021 with top songs including "Arcade," "Back in Blood," "Beers and Sunshine," "drivers license," "Kiss Me More," "Peaches," "RAPSTAR" and more.

As part of the festivities, ASCAP Experience will host a special ASCAP Pop Music Awards session on @ASCAP Instagram Live. On Wednesday, April 13, chart-topping songwriters Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks will discuss their ASCAP award-winning songs "34+35," "positions" and "pov" (all performed by Ariana Grande) and "Holy" (performed by Justin Bieber), moderated by Republic Records Co-President Wendy Goldstein. The session begins at 4PM ET/ 1PM PT. More information on ASCAP Experience is available at www.ascapexperience.com

In addition to exclusive ASCAP Experience conversations and acceptance speeches, ASCAP Pop Music Awards will feature winners sharing stories of their breakthrough moments, the creation and production of their chart-topping hits and advice for up-and-coming creators. Starting at 10AM ET/ 7AM PT on April 11 through April 14, friends, fans and peers can join in the celebration via @ASCAP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year in pop music. The winning songs are determined by data for terrestrial and satellite radio and for actual programmed and on-demand audio streams that is provided by Luminate (formerly P-MRC Data) in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: www.ascap.com/popawards22 .

