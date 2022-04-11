FINTECH MEETUP ANNOUNCES IN-PERSON EVENT SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 19-22, 2023 AT ARIA, LAS VEGAS, WHICH IS SET TO BECOME THE BIG ANNUAL Q1 KICKOFF EVENT FOR THE FINTECH INDUSTRY

Fintech Meetup Acquired by Hyve Group As Part Of Plan To Create The Biggest & Best In-Person And Virtual Fintech Events

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Meetup, the breakout U.S. fintech event which was founded by event industry disruptors and fintech industry insiders, Anil D. Aggarwal and Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, today announced that the next Fintech Meetup will take place in person at the Aria, Las Vegas, on March 19-22, 2023. The 2023 in-person event follows incredibly successful virtual Fintech Meetup launch events that facilitated more than 50,000 online meetings for over 4,000 individuals from over 2,000 organizations.

Fintech Meetup also announced today that it has been acquired by Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN), one of the world's leading organizers of international exhibitions, conferences and online networking forums. In connection with the acquisition, Fintech Meetup co-founder, Jonathan Lear, has been appointed President of Fintech Meetup.

Fintech Meetup's in-person format will break new ground with many important 'firsts' for fintech events, including:

Providing the fintech industry with a big kickoff event in Q1 of each year, Enabling attendees to unlock new opportunities by allowing them to quickly and efficiently connect and collaborate across the entire fintech ecosystem using state-of-the-art event and meetings technology, Attracting and activating a diverse set of industry segments and sub-communities resulting in richer connections, learning opportunities and collaboration for attendees, Offering a far-reaching hub-and-spoke network of co-located events, experiences and activations through industry partnerships across the broad fintech sector, Delivering unprecedented approaches to agenda and schedule development, content coverage, world-class speakers and thought leadership, and Ensuring unmatched value for money and measurable return on investment.

"Having facilitated over 250,000 requests to meet and 50,000 virtual meetings since we started Fintech Meetup last year, we're now excited to launch in-person events. Our March 2023 Las Vegas event is designed to be the key kickoff event for the entire fintech industry at the beginning of every year, and will enable us to quickly build the biggest and best U.S. fintech events," said Jonathan Lear, Fintech Meetup's co-founder and president.

Hundreds of organizations from across the fintech ecosystem are supporting the launch of Fintech Meetup, including:

ACI Worldwide

Agent IQ

Akoya

Alkymi

Alviere

Argyle

Array

ASA Financial

Atomic Fi

Automation Hero

AU10TIX

Bain Capital Ventures

Bank of America

Bankjoy

BillGO

BOND.AI

Boomtown

Boomtown

Box

BrightFi

Buckzy Payments Inc.

Cashfac

CellPoint Digital

Chimney (formerly Signal Intent)

Citi

Citi Ventures

CloudCard

Column Tax

Commerce Ventures

Company Capital

Credit Union Times

CreditSnap

CURQL

Digital Onboarding

Dwolla

Emburse

Even Financial

Extend

Faraday

Finalytics

FinClusive

Finexio

FintechOS

FIS

FlexWage Solutions

ForwardAI FXCintelligence

Galileo Financial Technologies

Incode Technologies

Infinicept

Instnt

Io

J.P. Morgan Chase

Lendflow

Melio

Mercator Advisory Group

Microsoft Corporation

Mosaik Partners

Next Level Ventures

Nium

NXTSoft

Pave.dev

Payments Journal

Pinwheel

Plansmith

Plug and Play Tech Center

ProcessMaker

Prove

Qulio

Railz

Sila

Spinwheel

Sutton Bank

Synctera

TenureX

The Clearing House

The Financial Revolutionist

The Stellar Development Foundation

ThetaRay

Thought Machine

Trulioo

Upstart

Urban FT

Veem

Veriff

Very Good Security

Visa

Volante Technologies

Worldpay from FIS

Xtremepush

Zolve

"With planning for our first in-person FIntech Meetup event well underway, we're thrilled to become part of Hyve, a leading product-focused event organizer, which will support us in accelerating the growth and transformation of all areas of fintech, banking and financial services," added Lear.

"The addition of Fintech Meetup to our group delivers on Hyve's goal to acquire market-leading events in large industries that are undergoing dramatic, decades-long, technology-driven changes," said Mark Shashoua, chief executive officer of Hyve. "In a short space of time, Fintech Meetup has delivered significant value to thousands of individuals and organizations across the industry and established itself as a leading hub of the sector. It holds tremendous potential for short- and long-term growth, especially with its first in-person event scheduled to take place in less than 12 months."

More information about Fintech Meetup is available at www.fintechmeetup.com .

To apply to speak, go to https://fintechmeetup.com/apply_to_speak_form.html .

To apply to sponsor, go to https://fintechmeetup.com/sponsor_form.html .

About Fintech Meetup

Utilizing state-of-the-art event technology, fresh approaches to content and unprecedented partner engagement, Fintech Meetup is building the biggest and best fintech events. Launched as a breakout virtual event in 2021 and 2022, Fintech Meetup will expand into an omnichannel format in 2023 with the introduction of an in-person event in addition to its now established virtual format. The next event will be held at the Aria, Las Vegas on March 19-22, 2023, establishing Fintech Meetup as the key annual U.S. kickoff event for the fintech industry in Q1. For more information, visit www.fintechmeetup.com . Fintech Meetup is a Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE: LN) event.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group plc is a next-generation global events business whose purpose is to bring together and connect entire sector ecosystems from all corners of the globe. We meet our customer needs to learn, network and trade via both market-leading in-person and online events. Hyve Group plc is all about globally consistent best practice and unrivalled quality. Our vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. Hyve's market-leading portfolio of global brands include: Shoptalk, Spring Fair, Bett and Mining Indaba. Where business is personal, where meetings move markets and where today's leaders inspire tomorrow's. For more information, visit www.hyve.group .

