Datavault® Collaborates with Fashion Legend Thomas Zeumer To Power Tokenization and Monetization Platform "The Zuper Experience"

Provides models, actors, and influencers with a comprehensive suite of tools to create data objects and mint NFTs to buy, sell, and trade using Datavault's patented crypto-technology

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation and monetization, today announced that it has partnered with legendary supermodel agent Thomas Zeumer to develop The Zuper Experience (ZEX), a data exchange that will empower models, actors, and influencers with an intuitive data solution to earn directly from their personal content. ZEX will serve as the bridge that enables creatives to build new value streams while allowing brands and millions of fans to find inspiration in their content. Through data monetization and non-fungible token (NFT) creation, the partnership aims to transform the media industry by unlocking the immense potential of individual data assets for both financial gain of models and creatives, and experiential gain of consumers. Data Vault Holdings and Thomas Zeumer, through The Zuper Experience, will leverage the monetization capabilities of data for compounded impact, making data both beautiful and ultimately, profitable.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thomas Zeumer to manage, valuate, and monetize the data of users for ZEX. For decades, Mr. Zeumer has helped to create portfolios of data among models and industry professionals. His efforts have cultivated an authentic exchange between the fashion industry and the general public. Today, we create a similar exchange, instead expertly backed by data created by models, actors, influencers, and other creative professionals in the entertainment industry. Datavault's deep expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and tokenization position our patented crypto-technology as the perfect partner to serve users of ZEX," says Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

Since the 1990s, Thomas Zeumer has amassed a huge amount of print, video, and digital content, including magazine covers, television broadcasts, and digital archives. Through its partnership with Zeumer, Data Vault Holdings will leverage its platform's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create ZEX. This blockchain-powered exchange will be the world's first interactive portal that monetizes the data of professional models, influencers, actors, athletes, celebrities, endorsers, and brands. It will serve as a marketplace that democratizes data and enables talent to reacquire control of their personal data so it may work for them.

ZEX consists of a simple, four-step process:

Evaluate: Once a user is onboarded, the platform's artificial intelligence evaluates the state of the user's personal data using an aggregated point system that measures factors such as social, educational, and economic status.



Create: Once the evaluation is complete, ZEX will provide suggestions to create points of revenue, from personal data monetization to NFT minting.



Exchange: The user can instantly generate revenues through the tokenization of assets, development of blockchain data, and NFT creation.



Monetize: After data assets are exchanged, the user will receive revenue in cash or cryptocurrency.

The data monetization market is a fast-growing sector whose value is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 20201. Data monetization is primed to disrupt the $3 trillion fashion industry and more than $700 billion media and entertainment industry2,3.

ZEX opens users up to the flexible nature of data–to transform from unrefined content to individual data objects, data sets, and NFTs. NFTs, whose popularity has surged in the art world, provide models, influencers, actors, and the like with digital certificates of authenticity that cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency. Therefore, ownership rests solely in the hands of the user so they may profit residually from individual photographs, video, physical items minted into one-of-a-kind digital assets.

The Zuper Experience provides asset management through tokenization. Data objects can be traded through Datavault's Information Data Exchange®, while NFTs can be bought, sold, and traded through the platform's NFT Exchange. In addition to monetizing data objects and NFTs, the platform also allows users to create a photorealistic avatar representing the user's digital presence, available to clients only upon payment to models, influencers, and actors.

ZEX will be sold as a subscription service for $9.95 per month. Content creators through the entertainment industry produce copious amounts of data–and they deserve to profit most from it. Datavault's partnership with Thomas Zeumer will create an exchange and marketplace where people and brands can invest in models, influencers, and actors. In return, these content creators will gain valuable, 24-7 real-time insight into their personal market value. Beauty–or in this case, the realization of one's full market value–is certainly in the eye of the individual content creator.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

About Data Donate Technologies, Inc. (DDT®)

DDT® develops technologies for data management so companies can monetize data assets. Data Donate Technologies, Inc. secures buyers for data assets on behalf of non-profit, faith-based, and political fundraising organizations. Learn more about Data Donate Technologies, Inc. here .

About Datavault Inc.

Datavault Inc. holds a patented, cloud-based technology that transforms the way in which businesses value and trade data. The Datavault Inc. team has transferred decades of experience in enterprise solutions, blockchain technology, and digital security to help clients transact data objects in real time. Datavault Inc. holds the Information Data Exchange® (IDE), a first-of-its-kind exchange that enables registered buyers and sellers to trade data objects for cash or other monetary assets, including cryptocurrencies. Learn more about Datavault Inc. at https://datavaultholdings.com/

About ADIO LLC

ADIO LLC has developed a breakthrough ad-driven monetization platform that enhances user experience through high-frequency audio advertising. ADIO uses its patented pioneering data packet technology to integrate into an audio file for a more robust user experience. Learn more about ADIO LLC at https://www.adiotech.com/

1: "Global Data Monetization Market", Market Data Forecast, January 2022, https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/data-monetization-market

2: "Global fashion industry statistics- international apparel", Fashion United, https://fashionunited.com/global-fashion-industry-statistics/ .

3: "Media and Entertainment Spotlight", SelectUSA, https://www.selectusa.gov/media-entertainment-industry-united-states .

