Arete Awarded Competitively Solicited Contract with E&I Cooperative Services

AArete will help E&I members in higher education optimize performance, contain costs, and diversify revenue

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce its new competitively solicited contract with E&I Cooperative Services serving their educational member network in meeting their challenges of affordability, sustainability, and student / alumni engagement leveraging innovative thinking and digital transformation.

E&I Cooperative Services is the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative exclusively focused on serving the needs of education. As a newly contracted E&I supplier, AArete is committed to supporting their mission by helping education systems take control of their costs and diversify revenue through the transformation of operations and digital experiences for students, alumni, and donors.

AArete Higher Education practice leads John Marchisin and Tyler Higgins are invested in ensuring student needs and experiences are met while containing costs, enhancing education quality, and improving operational efficiency. "The pandemic has accelerated the need for universities to transform to meet student needs, refocus on their financial viability, and adapt to a business model allowing them to make quick decisions in response to an ever-changing landscape. We think big and chisel away at the various elements that support attainable and sustainable results," Marchisin noted. "Developing a proactive strategy taking a digital and technology-focused approach is necessary."

This strategic relationship will elevate the shared organizational missions to continue supporting universities in meaningful and effective ways. "AArete thrives on taking a nimble approach to empower purposeful change," said Tyler Higgins, Managing Director of AArete.

Having years of education consulting experience serving a range of higher educational institutions including existing E&I members, AArete is well positioned to help universities contain costs upon helping build a forward-thinking digital strategy and technology roadmap. By taking this targeted approach to meet the growing needs of educational institutions, AArete looks forward to partnering with E&I members and continuing to serve the education industry.

About AArete

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital transformation, and advisory services. Our cross-industry solutions are powered through modern technology, market intelligence, and big data to drive purposeful change and actionable outcomes. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize operational efficiencies in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy, and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com or follow us @AArete on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers as well as innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org .

View original content:

SOURCE AArete