5WPR Continues Expansion of Israel PR Practice Area

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the continued expansion of its specialty Israel PR practice area, providing PR and digital services for Israel-based businesses looking to launch or extend their international reach.

In the past year, 5W has welcomed several Israel-based brands to their continuously growing client roster, including AI-powered web accessibility solutions, innovators in digital advertising, global publishing groups, and more.

"5W has developed tried-and-true practices, as well as fostering key relationships with media, that ensure our client's work is being showcased in an overwhelmed and competitive landscape," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our work continues to garner international attention, and as a result, we are expanding out roster of Israel-based clients and recruiting more top talent to help lead impactful campaigns for these high growth brands."

5W's team of experts have developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from launching products, developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and IPOs, through to building layered programs and social media strategies that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

