VIS - Pet Road Safety Collection by celeb fashion designer Matthew Adams Dolan

Keep pets safe on the road this National Pet Day

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand pets will soon be seen in all the right places after dark, as Southern Cross Pet Insurance collaborates with international designer to the stars, Matthew Adams Dolan on an exclusive range of high-fashion hi-vis dog wear. Dolan first shot to fashion fame when superstar Rihanna modelled one of his signature oversized jackets. He's since gone on to dress the likes of Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid, so his unique range for New Zealand's furry fashionistas means lucky recipients will be more than ready for the 'dogwalk'.

Our dogs model one of eight limited edition hi-vis pieces created by international fashion designer Matthew Adams Dolan. VIS - The Road Safety Collection is a couture collaboration with Southern Cross Pet Insurance, which supports New Zealand pets in looking fabulous while also keeping safe at night. (PRNewswire)

'VIS - The Road Safety Collection' comprises eight couture hi-vis pieces including stylish reflective puffers, vests, sweaters and bandanas, created to support the Live Your Pet Life campaign; a project designed by advertising agency TBWA\New Zealand to help New Zealand's pets live happier and healthier lives, for longer.

Dolan says he was thrilled to create the collection on behalf of New Zealand's dogs. "As a dog-lover and owner of Maisie, I was delighted to receive such an exciting brief. To save lives and be fashionable with it, I've been on an amazing journey working with the Southern Cross team to highlight road safety issues for pets and make products which can be integrated so easily into everyday situations.

"While some owners will love the full couture look, others will appreciate the simplicity of a reflective bandana which can be worn regardless of the type of leash or harness they use when walking their pup after dark. To be safe, we just need our furbabies to be seen, but by all means let's make them look good too. Our next step may be better looking road-safety gear for humans!"

Anthony McPhail, GM Southern Cross Pet Insurance says, "We'd much rather help prevent beloved pets needing care with top-notch protective gear, than have to treat a painful injury. I'm excited to see how New Zealand responds to the VIS Collection. The hi-vis fashion collection helps highlight the ways in which owners can ensure their pets' wellbeing, including being careful while out walking at night.

"We wanted a fun way to show pet owners how important it is to keep our beloved pups safe while they're out for their walk, especially as we head into the shorter days and colder weather."

"So, we were thrilled when Matthew Adams Dolan agreed to design this range of hi-vis wear. Some very lucky, and very safe, pooches are certainly going to be turning heads on their evening walks this winter."

Southern Cross Pet Insurance customers will have a chance to win one of five exclusive VIS items, while one dog owner will also have the very special opportunity to win a bespoke piece for their pooch via an online auction. Profits from that auction will be donated to charity partner, Pet Refuge . Other pet owners will also be in to win one of many special Matthew Adams Dolan-designed VIS pet bandanas. Details can be found on Southern Cross Pet Insurance's website .

The Live Your Pet Life campaign aims to ultimately raise the average life expectancy of New Zealand's cats and dogs.

To watch the 2-minute interview with Matthew Adams Dolan click here.

For hi-res imagery click here.

To watch the AV click here.

To download VIS - The Road Safety Collection official look book click here

About Southern Cross Pet Insurance:

Southern Cross Pet Insurance helps New Zealanders care for their pets, currently looking after the health of over 54,000 domestic animals. In FY21, the business paid out more than $18.21 million in claims (including GST). It also sponsors Pet Refuge, which provides shelter for pets affected by domestic violence, and is also a trusted partner of the New Zealand Veterinary Association. Southern Cross is a group of independent businesses united by a shared brand with an interest in the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders. With a range of products and services and a not-for-profit ethos, Southern Cross is New Zealand's leading independent provider and funder of healthcare.

About TBWA\New Zealand

TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 10,000+ creative minds in 41 countries, and TBWA\NZ Group includes The Digital Arts Network and Eleven PR. Local clients include ANZ Bank NZ, 2degrees, The Warehouse Group, Southern Cross, Anchor, Asahi Beverages NZ Ltd, Sony PlayStation, South Australian Tourism among others. Follow us on Twitter LinkedIn and Instagram , and like us on Facebook .

