NRx Pharmaceuticals' Interim CEO and other Leaders to Present at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Company to Present Corporate Update During Investor Webcast, April 14, 2022, at 4:30pm ET

RADNOR, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals"), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, today announced its interim Chief Executive Officer, Robert Besthof, and other executive leaders will be presenting updates to the company's business at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Interim CEO, Robert Besthof , and other executive leaders will be present company update at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Webcast Presentation Details:

Investors, media, and the public are invited to listen to the live webcast.

Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time

Link to Presentation:

(A replay will be available on the NRx Pharmaceuticals website following the presentation at www.nrxpharma.com).

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience to bring improved health to patients. NRx has two products in Phase III. Its investigational product, ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for patients with COVID-19, has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is in a Phase III trial for Critical COVID-19 patients which is sponsored and managed by the US National Institutes of Health. The FDA has additionally granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support for NRX-101, an investigational medicine for the treatment of severe bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior (ASIB) after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives and board members who have held senior roles at Lilly, Pfizer, GSK and the US FDA. NRx Pharmaceuticals was co-founded by Prof Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, who has held leadership roles in various biotechnology startup companies and been appointed to advisory roles in four U.S. Presidential Administrations. The NRx Pharmaceuticals' board includes Dr. Sherry Glied, former U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health (ASPE), Daniel E. Troy, JD, former Chief Counsel of the U.S. FDA, Chaim Hurvitz, former director of Teva and President of the Teva International Group, and General H.R. McMaster, Ph.D. (US Army, Ret.), the 26th United States National Security Advisor.

